5KPlayer – мултимедиен плейър с набор от полезни функции. Софтуерът поддържа повечето от аудио и видео кодеци и може да възпроизвежда видеоклипове с висока разделителна способност.
5KPlayer позволява да видите настройките на видео файловете предварително с помощта на предоставената връзка и да ги изтеглите от YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo и други видео сайтове. Софтуерът ви позволява да създавате плейлисти, да слушате радио и извличане на аудио от видео файлове.
5KPlayer също има вграден в AirPlay модул за безжичен пренос на стрийминг на видео данните между компютъра и устройството.
С 5KPlayer можете да гледате HD видео (4K/5K/1080p), DVD дискове; да слушате аудио (MP3 AAC APE FLAC) и онлайн радио, да гледате видео на няколко екрана с Apple AirPlay™, да изтегляте видео от YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo и др.
С 5Kplayer можете да се порадвате на любимите си видеоклипове с най-добрия възможен звук. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).
Промени в 5KPlayer 4.5:
Enhanced Playback Performance:
Added video content playback in DXVA2 H/W acceleration;
– CPU demand is much lower when playback HEVC, MPEG4, H.264/4K video.
Extended sound volume to 120 Maximum;
Added audio channel mode (Stereo, RStereo, Left, Right, Dolbys);
Improvement of Function:
Provide video preview for accurate playback location when cursor on progress bar;
Long press of right arrow button can now skipping playback time quickly;
Added subtitle analyzing and MP3 audio support for YouTube downloading;
Added multi-tasks URL analyzing and video downloading;
Added breatpoint resumption download;
Replaced 5KPlayer auto associate to all video/music file with user-customized;
Screenshots button added to playback control panel;
– Left click to capture screen, right click to open screenshots library.
Removed AirPlay playback feature;
– AirPlay mirroring feature is still here, we’ll provide better function in the future.
Removed Bonjour service auto downloading with 5KPlayer setup;
– We offered a download link on AirPlay window.
Other miscellaneous fixes and changes:
Playback mode option is moved to playback control panel;
Redesigned DVD interface;
Click Music on the main interface will be redirect to Music catalog under Library;
AirPlay related settings are moved to AirPlay under 5KPlayer’s main interface;
Modified Network module to Live, redesigned Live interface.
Официална страница
Изтегли: 5KPlayer 4.5 за Windows (37.1 MB)
Изтегли: 5KPlayer 4.5 за MacOS (38.2 MB)
