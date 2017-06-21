5KPlayer – мултимедиен плейър с набор от полезни функции. Софтуерът поддържа повечето от аудио и видео кодеци и може да възпроизвежда видеоклипове с висока разделителна способност.

5KPlayer позволява да видите настройките на видео файловете предварително с помощта на предоставената връзка и да ги изтеглите от YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo и други видео сайтове. Софтуерът ви позволява да създавате плейлисти, да слушате радио и извличане на аудио от видео файлове.

5KPlayer също има вграден в AirPlay модул за безжичен пренос на стрийминг на видео данните между компютъра и устройството.

С 5KPlayer можете да гледате HD видео (4K/5K/1080p), DVD дискове; да слушате аудио (MP3 AAC APE FLAC) и онлайн радио, да гледате видео на няколко екрана с Apple AirPlay™, да изтегляте видео от YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo и др.

С 5Kplayer можете да се порадвате на любимите си видеоклипове с най-добрия възможен звук. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в 5KPlayer 4.5:

Enhanced Playback Performance:

Added video content playback in DXVA2 H/W acceleration;

– CPU demand is much lower when playback HEVC, MPEG4, H.264/4K video.

Extended sound volume to 120 Maximum;

Added audio channel mode (Stereo, RStereo, Left, Right, Dolbys);

Improvement of Function:

Provide video preview for accurate playback location when cursor on progress bar;

Long press of right arrow button can now skipping playback time quickly;

Added subtitle analyzing and MP3 audio support for YouTube downloading;

Added multi-tasks URL analyzing and video downloading;

Added breatpoint resumption download;

Replaced 5KPlayer auto associate to all video/music file with user-customized;

Screenshots button added to playback control panel;

– Left click to capture screen, right click to open screenshots library.

Removed AirPlay playback feature;

– AirPlay mirroring feature is still here, we’ll provide better function in the future.

Removed Bonjour service auto downloading with 5KPlayer setup;

– We offered a download link on AirPlay window.

Other miscellaneous fixes and changes:

Playback mode option is moved to playback control panel;

Redesigned DVD interface;

Click Music on the main interface will be redirect to Music catalog under Library;

AirPlay related settings are moved to AirPlay under 5KPlayer’s main interface;

Modified Network module to Live, redesigned Live interface.

