Actual Multiple Monitors е цялостно решение за повишаване удобството при работа с Windows в мултимониторен режим. Програмата емулира стандартните услуги на Windows на допълнителни монитори, показвани в отделни прозорци, като предоставя на потребителя възможност за удобна и ефективна работа с множество настройки на мониторите: лента на задачите с бутона „Старт“, превключвател на задачите за допълнителните монитори, функция бързо превключване между мониторите, разширени настройки, тапети и скрийнсейвъри, поддръжка на профили за работните плотове, крепа за настолни профил, режим за емулация на Windows 7 Aero Snap, миниатюри и др. Лиценз: Платен (Trial).

Промени в Actual Multiple Monitors 8.10.1:

[+] Localizaton: Arabic language is added (translation made by Thamer Mousa).

[*] Windows 10: Title buttons now look correct in the Office 2013/2016 apps

when their „File“ tab gets active.

[*] Configuration: Now it’s possible to press the Ctrl key to prevent the

auto-snapping of a being dragged splitter to its siblings in the adjacent

row/column.

[*] Mirroring: Now the „Keep aspect ratio“ option is available for

hardware-accelerated mirrors with such source types as „Monitor“ or

„Part of desktop“.

[-] Mirroring: In Windows 10, a hardware-accelerated mirror with „Window“ source

type had a black border around the mirrored image.

[-] Actual Taskbar: Icons on buttons disappeared after applying any change of

Actual Multiple Monitors settings made in the Configuration window.

[-] Configuration: The following bugs have been fixed in the Desktop Divider

Tiles Editor:

– on some multi-monitor configurations it did not allow to customize

the layout on certain monitors;

– splitters did unwantedly snap to the left/top border of a tile

when being dragged closely to that border;

– splitters did not scale properly on monitors with high DPI resolution.

[-] Configuration: Test Regexp dialog displayed an error if it was opened

on a monitor with high DPI resolution.

[-] Updating: If the „New version is available“ balloon notification was shown,

right click on the Actual Multiple Monitors notification area icon

started the installation instead of displaying icon’s context menu.

