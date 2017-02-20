Actual Multiple Monitors е цялостно решение за повишаване удобството при работа с Windows в мултимониторен режим. Програмата емулира стандартните услуги на Windows на допълнителни монитори, показвани в отделни прозорци, като предоставя на потребителя възможност за удобна и ефективна работа с множество настройки на мониторите: лента на задачите с бутона „Старт“, превключвател на задачите за допълнителните монитори, функция бързо превключване между мониторите, разширени настройки, тапети и скрийнсейвъри, поддръжка на профили за работните плотове, крепа за настолни профил, режим за емулация на Windows 7 Aero Snap, миниатюри и др. Лиценз: Платен (Trial).
Промени в Actual Multiple Monitors 8.10.1:
[+] Localizaton: Arabic language is added (translation made by Thamer Mousa).
[*] Windows 10: Title buttons now look correct in the Office 2013/2016 apps
when their „File“ tab gets active.
[*] Configuration: Now it’s possible to press the Ctrl key to prevent the
auto-snapping of a being dragged splitter to its siblings in the adjacent
row/column.
[*] Mirroring: Now the „Keep aspect ratio“ option is available for
hardware-accelerated mirrors with such source types as „Monitor“ or
„Part of desktop“.
[-] Mirroring: In Windows 10, a hardware-accelerated mirror with „Window“ source
type had a black border around the mirrored image.
[-] Actual Taskbar: Icons on buttons disappeared after applying any change of
Actual Multiple Monitors settings made in the Configuration window.
[-] Configuration: The following bugs have been fixed in the Desktop Divider
Tiles Editor:
– on some multi-monitor configurations it did not allow to customize
the layout on certain monitors;
– splitters did unwantedly snap to the left/top border of a tile
when being dragged closely to that border;
– splitters did not scale properly on monitors with high DPI resolution.
[-] Configuration: Test Regexp dialog displayed an error if it was opened
on a monitor with high DPI resolution.
[-] Updating: If the „New version is available“ balloon notification was shown,
right click on the Actual Multiple Monitors notification area icon
started the installation instead of displaying icon’s context menu.
Официална страница
Изтегли: Actual Multiple Monitors 8.10.1 (9.85 MB)