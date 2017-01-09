AirDC++ 3.20 Beta / 3.23 Final

AirDC++ е безплатна клиентска програма за използване на мрежите Direct Connect и Advanced Direct Connect, в които се използва P2P протокола. AirDC++ дава възможност за бързо присъединяване към това огромно общество от потребители, като в началото е необходимо да се подадат потребителско име и адрес на електронна поща. С помощта на AirDC++ потребителят получава възможност да сподели своя папка с обществото и да разглежда другите споделени потребителски папки, които са групирани като стаи или както е прието при Direct Connect и Advanced Direct Connect – хъбове.

AirDC++ е характерна с бързата си работа дори и в сложни условия – милиони файлове и стотици терабайти информация. AirDC++ изцяло поддържа IPv6 протокола и може да работи с шифрираните протоколи NMDC и/или ADC. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в AirDC++ 3.23 Final:

– Updated Web UI and API

– Simplified favorite directory layout

Fixed:

– Minor port mapping fixes (DC++)

– Ignore chat rooms properly

– Fix transfer rate limiting not working correctly when there are multiple (unbalanced) connections

Промени в AirDC++ 3.20 Beta:

Added:

– Show the number of files and directories for incomplete partial list directories

– Show available disk space next to grouped download targets

– Report encoding-related errors in NMDC hubs

– Report invalid UTF-8 sent by ADC hubs

– Allow displaying web server commands in CDM debug tab

– RSS/Atom feeds window

– Log user joins/parts as status messages

Changed:

– Reject XML files that contain invalid UTF-8 data

– Always create directory bundle from the requested directory

– „Exact“ list filtering mode is now case-insensitive

– Re-download corrupted language files

– Divide favorite hub settings in tabbed dialog

Fixed:

– Crash when loading filelists with items with duplicate names inside the same directory

– Fix removing finished bundles with files leaving empty directories

– Possible crash with magnet links

– Possible crashes when closing or reconnecting hub sessions

Removed:

– Support for Windows Vista

– Support for download path auto detection

– Support for „queueing“ of 0-byte items

