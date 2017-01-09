AirDC++ 3.20 Beta / 3.23 Final

AirDC++ е безплатна клиентска програма за използване на мрежите Direct Connect и Advanced Direct Connect, в които се използва P2P протокола. AirDC++ дава възможност за бързо присъединяване към това огромно общество от потребители, като в началото е необходимо да се подадат потребителско име и адрес на електронна поща. С помощта на AirDC++ потребителят получава възможност да сподели своя папка с обществото и да разглежда другите споделени потребителски папки, които са групирани като стаи или както е прието при Direct Connect и Advanced Direct Connect – хъбове.
AirDC++ е характерна с бързата си работа дори и в сложни условия – милиони файлове и стотици терабайти информация. AirDC++ изцяло поддържа IPv6 протокола и може да работи с шифрираните протоколи NMDC и/или ADC. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).
Промени в AirDC++ 3.23 Final:
– Updated Web UI and API
– Simplified favorite directory layout
Fixed:
– Minor port mapping fixes (DC++)
– Ignore chat rooms properly
– Fix transfer rate limiting not working correctly when there are multiple (unbalanced) connections
Промени в AirDC++ 3.20 Beta:
Added:
– Show the number of files and directories for incomplete partial list directories
– Show available disk space next to grouped download targets
– Report encoding-related errors in NMDC hubs
– Report invalid UTF-8 sent by ADC hubs
– Allow displaying web server commands in CDM debug tab
– RSS/Atom feeds window
– Log user joins/parts as status messages
Changed:
– Reject XML files that contain invalid UTF-8 data
– Always create directory bundle from the requested directory
– „Exact“ list filtering mode is now case-insensitive
– Re-download corrupted language files
– Divide favorite hub settings in tabbed dialog
Fixed:
– Crash when loading filelists with items with duplicate names inside the same directory
– Fix removing finished bundles with files leaving empty directories
– Possible crash with magnet links
– Possible crashes when closing or reconnecting hub sessions
Removed:
– Support for Windows Vista
– Support for download path auto detection
– Support for „queueing“ of 0-byte items
Официална страница
Изтегли: AirDC++ 3.23 (43.2 MB)
Изтегли: AirDC++ 3.20 Beta (44.2 MB)