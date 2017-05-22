Advanced System Information Tool & Reporting Assistant /ASTRA/ може да Ви даде пълна информация за хардуера и софтуера на компютъра Ви.

ASTRA32 има богата база данни с информация за процесори, копроцесори, CD/DVD устройства, всички модели ATA/ATAPI, информация за паметта, скенери, принтери, параметрите на BIOS, звукови и видео карти, съдържа над 5500 модела монитори, информация за оперативната програма и нейните ъпдейти, USB и PCI/AGP, ISA/PnP устройства и други.

ASTRA32 е предназначен за определяне на конфигурацията на компютъра. Също така програмата създава файл с отчет, дава възможност за експорт на данни в програми за инвентаризация на изчислителна техника. Освен това, ASTRA32 може да работи от команден ред, без да зарежда графичния интерфейс и по този начин черпи по-малко ресурси. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в ASTRA32 3.50 Final:

– Added reading of SPD information on Intel 200 Series (Union Point), Intel 300 Series (Cannon Lake-H), Intel Cannon Lake-LP chipset, Intel Gemini Lake SoC

– Added support of SMBIOS 3.1.1 standard

– Added detection of Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake-X), Core i5 (Kaby Lake-X), Core i7 (Kaby Lake-S), Core i5 (Kaby Lake-S), Core i3 (Kaby Lake-S), Pentium (Kaby Lake-S), Celeron (Kaby Lake-S), Xeon (Kaby Lake-DT), Xeon (Kaby Lake-H), Core i7 Mobile (Kaby Lake-U), Core i5 Mobile (Kaby Lake-U), Core i3 Mobile (Kaby Lake-U), Pentium Mobile (Kaby Lake-U), Celeron Mobile (Kaby Lake-U), Core i7 Mobile (Kaby Lake-Y), Core i5 Mobile (Kaby Lake-Y), Core m3 (Kaby Lake-Y), Pentium Mobile (Kaby Lake-Y), Core i7 Mobile (Kaby Lake-H), Core i5 Mobile (Kaby Lake-H), Core i3 Mobile (Kaby Lake-H), Celeron Mobile (Skylake-H), Pentium (Apollo Lake), Celeron (Apollo Lake), Pentium Mobile (Apollo Lake), Celeron Mobile (Apollo Lake), Atom (Apollo Lake), Atom (Briarwood)

– Added detection of AMD Ryzen 7 (Summit Ridge), Ryzen 5 (Summit Ridge), Athlon X4 (Bristol Ridge), A9 (Stoney Ridge), A6 (Stoney Ridge), E2 (Stoney Ridge)

– Added preliminary support of Intel Xeon Phi (Knights Mill), Intel Gemini Lake, Intel IceLake, Intel Coffee Lake family processors

– Added detection of temperature of AMD Kaveri, AMD Godavari, AMD Bald Eagle, AMD Carrizo, AMD Bristol Ridge, AMD Merlin Falcon, AMD Stoney Ridge, AMD Mullins, AMD Beema, AMD Carrizo-L, AMD Steppe Eagle family processors

– Added detection of Overclocking Support of Intel processors

– Added detection of Microcode Revision of Intel processors

– Added detection of new processors features: VPOPCNT[D/Q] Instructions, 5 Level Page Table, AVX512 QVNNI Instructions, AVX512 QFMA Instructions

– Improved support of Intel Kaby Lake, Intel Cannon Lake, Intel Atom (Denverton) family processors

– Improved support of AMD Ryzen (Summit Ridge) family processors

– Fixed detection of Intel Core i7-6950X Extreme Edition, Intel Core i7-6900K, Intel Celeron N2910, Intel Celeron N2920, Intel Core m5 (Skylake-Y) processors

– Fixed voltage detection of Intel Atom (Diamondville), Intel Atom (Silverthorne), Intel Atom (Pineview) processors

– Some minor bugs fixed

– Updated program database

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: ASTRA32 3.50 Final (2.16 MB)