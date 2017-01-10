BulletProof FTP Server™ е лесен за използване и многофункционален ФТП сървър, лесно се инсталира и управлява. Дава пълна пълен контрол върху свързаните потребители и разчет на действията им. Притежава опростен интерфейс. Най-сигурния начин да споделите файловете си. Лиценз: Платен (Trial).

Промени в BulletProof FTP Server 2017 2.0.29:

x Fixed: User Manager: fixed an internal exception which was preventing the deletion of user accounts

x Fixed: User/Group Manager: corrected a UI problem in which the list of users/groups would not fill the entire available area until a resize event was performed

* Improved: Group Manager: added right-click on list of group accounts to provide a popup context menu

+ Added: Management -> Settings -> Email: Added a „Default Settings to Office365“

+ Added: Management -> Settings -> Email: Added „Use Explicit (vs Implicit)“ option to support Office365

i Information: SecureFTP: on start-up it will now report the OpenSSL version and Ciphers available

+ Added: LICENSE-CODE: Added license codes to the list of stolen codes

x Improved: INTERNAL: Added a boolean paramter to BPUI_SwitchPage() to disable the execution of DoOnLoad()

x Fixed: INTERNAL: corrected the free()’ing of memory in the UserAccountsList in which it was attempting to free a NIL pointer

