BurnInTest е полезна програмка, която докладва изчерпателно за състоянието на по-важните компоненти от РСто ви – CPU, RAM, хард диск, картина, CDROM, принтер, звук, мрежа и др. Показва скоростта на процесора, марката му, температура, търси за грешки, разкрива размера на компонентите (RAM, хард диск, CDROM…) и др.

BurnInTest ще ви позволи да тествате всички компоненти на Вашата система едновременно като ще бъдат проверени стабилността и надеждността им. Можете да тествате процесора си, твърдия си диск, CD и DVD устройства, както и записващи такива, звукови и видео карти, РАМ памет, мрежови връзки, принтери и видео възпроизвеждане. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в BurnInTest 8.1 Build 1020:

Changed „Operating system“ in the HTML customer certificate to „Test operating system“ and will only print customer and technician fields if they are filled in

Enabled 8b/10b error reporting in USB3 test

Made some changes to better track when USB3 devices are connected or disconnected (eg forced disconnection by error) during testing

Fixed a possible 32bit overflow error when displaying the sent and received byte count for USB3 test operations

Fixed a USB3 issue when device is enumerated due to high number of link layer errors (more than 64 link layer errors per 100msec)

Fixed a bug in USB2 test where inbuffer/outbuffer was overwritten by IOCTL_EZUSB_GET_LAST_ERROR after read/write failure which caused some trace logging inconsistencies

Fixed a scripting bug where numbers with decimal points were not being parsed correctly (like disk test file size)

