Calibre е мултиплатформено приложение за четене и обработване на електронни книги. С него можете да конвертирате и разглеждате различни eBook-формати. Програмата може да импортира следните формати: CBZ, CBR, CBC, CHM, EPUB, FB2, HTML, LIT, LRF, MOBI, ODT, PDF, PRC, PDB, PML, RB, RTF, TCR, TXT. Можете да конвертирате и експортирате във форматите: EPUB, FB2, OEB, LIT, LRF, MOBI, PDB, PML, RB, PDF, TCR, TXT, които после веднага можете да отворите в четец на електронни книги като Nook или Amazon Kindle. Допълнително можете да свалите информация или обложки за конвертираните книги от повече от 150 сайта или да качите вече създадените книги на интегриран специално за целта сървър. Програмата разполага с многоезичен интерфейс. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Промени в Calibre 2.75.0:

New Features

Happy Holidays everyone!

Add support for new Kobo firmware version 4.2

Allow using amazon_in, amazon_au, amazon_com identifiers in the Book details panel.Closes tickets: 1649371

Bug Fixes

Kobo driver: Fix incorrectly sized covers being sent to some Kobo devices

E-book viewer: Prevent javascript in the book from accessing files on the computer using XMLHttpRequest.Closes tickets: 1651728

Edit Book: Fix the ‘Search ignoring markup tool’ not ignoring comments/processing instructions, etc.Closes tickets: 1651160

CSS Transforms: Fix ‘is’/’is not’ rules not matching currentColor.Closes tickets: 1650930

E-book viewer: Make the swipe up gesture move to next section instead of previous section.Closes tickets: 1651034

Edit Book: Allow the Spell Check dialog and the search panel to be made much narrower than before.Closes tickets: 1650932

Edit Book: Fix customize template window not freely resizable on windows.Closes tickets: 1650924

Edit Book: Fix newlines not being matched by the ‘Search ignoring markup’ tool.Closes tickets: 1649383

EPUB Input: Fix incorrect handling of html files that are in a folder above the OPF file.