CSE HTML Validator е едновременно мощен инструмент за проверка правилността на написания код в HTML-страниците и редактор за писане на HTML-код. Създателите на CSE HTML Validator твърдят, че тяхната офлайн версия е много по добра от предлаганите онлайн-валидатори.
CSE HTML Validator съдържа пълнофункционален HTML и текстов редактор и проверява HTML-страниците за грешки в кода, правописни грешки в таговете и атрибутите на уеб-сайта. Програмата засича излишно отворени или затворени тагове, атрибути с малки и големи букви, кавички за атрибутите и извършва цялостна синтактична проверка на написания HTML-код. CSE HTML Validator проверява външните и вътрешните препратки, допуска пакетен режим за проверка на файловете, който може да бъде стартиран с един клик. Лиценз: Платен (Trial).
Промени в CSE HTML Validator 17.01:
•Editor: New Options->Validator Engine Options->Default Validation Mode menu to select a default validation mode that applies to all documents unless overridden on an individual document basis. Also accessible from the Options drop down menu on the main toolbar (if visible).
•Editor: Smarter opening of files with an unrecognized file extension
•Editor: GUI tweaks and bug fixes
•HTML Validator: Added support for AMP HTML (Accelerated Mobile Pages) document checking
•HTML Validator: Many miscellaneous updates, improvements, and additional checks, including (but not limited to): ◦If schema.org based structured data is detected in a script element then CSE HTML Validator attempts to extract link data for link checking and text data for spell checking
◦Added support for the integrity and referrerpolicy attributes
◦Added new checks for the value of the pattern attribute
◦Added new checks for scripts of type „application/ld+json“
◦Improved handling of character references and added a new ‘Strict ampersand encoding’ option to the Validator Engine Options (Char References page)
◦Improved Twitter Card checking
◦Improved meta tag checking
◦Updated list of recognized Unicode code points
◦Updated meta viewport checking
◦Updated autocomplete support
◦Updated list of user agent strings to choose from when opening documents from the web
•HTML Validator: New (JSON) attribute value in the Configuration Editor for values that should be JSON
•CSS Validator: Many miscellaneous updates, improvements, and additional checks
•Link Checker: Improved Internet media type checking
•TNPL scripting language now supports if … elseif, significantly improving code structure in certain cases
•New TNPL functions & more: checkArrayKeys(), checkAttributeValue(), isAMPHTMLTypeDoc, isCurrentParentTagAMPElement, isCurrentParentTagNotAMPElement
•Improved TNPL functions: addLink(), checkStringEx(), checkTagContents(), dissect(), MessageEx(), requireAllAttributes(), requireOneAttribute()
•Updated HTML Tidy to 5.2.0, JSHint to 2.9.4, JSLint to 2016-10-24, and Node.js to 6.9.1
•Other miscellaneous updates
