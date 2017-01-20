CSE HTML Validator е едновременно мощен инструмент за проверка правилността на написания код в HTML-страниците и редактор за писане на HTML-код. Създателите на CSE HTML Validator твърдят, че тяхната офлайн версия е много по добра от предлаганите онлайн-валидатори.

CSE HTML Validator съдържа пълнофункционален HTML и текстов редактор и проверява HTML-страниците за грешки в кода, правописни грешки в таговете и атрибутите на уеб-сайта. Програмата засича излишно отворени или затворени тагове, атрибути с малки и големи букви, кавички за атрибутите и извършва цялостна синтактична проверка на написания HTML-код. CSE HTML Validator проверява външните и вътрешните препратки, допуска пакетен режим за проверка на файловете, който може да бъде стартиран с един клик. Лиценз: Платен (Trial).

Промени в CSE HTML Validator 17.01:

•Editor: New Options->Validator Engine Options->Default Validation Mode menu to select a default validation mode that applies to all documents unless overridden on an individual document basis. Also accessible from the Options drop down menu on the main toolbar (if visible).

•Editor: Smarter opening of files with an unrecognized file extension

•Editor: GUI tweaks and bug fixes

•HTML Validator: Added support for AMP HTML (Accelerated Mobile Pages) document checking

•HTML Validator: Many miscellaneous updates, improvements, and additional checks, including (but not limited to): ◦If schema.org based structured data is detected in a script element then CSE HTML Validator attempts to extract link data for link checking and text data for spell checking

◦Added support for the integrity and referrerpolicy attributes

◦Added new checks for the value of the pattern attribute

◦Added new checks for scripts of type „application/ld+json“

◦Improved handling of character references and added a new ‘Strict ampersand encoding’ option to the Validator Engine Options (Char References page)

◦Improved Twitter Card checking

◦Improved meta tag checking

◦Updated list of recognized Unicode code points

◦Updated meta viewport checking

◦Updated autocomplete support

◦Updated list of user agent strings to choose from when opening documents from the web

•HTML Validator: New (JSON) attribute value in the Configuration Editor for values that should be JSON

•CSS Validator: Many miscellaneous updates, improvements, and additional checks

•Link Checker: Improved Internet media type checking

•TNPL scripting language now supports if … elseif, significantly improving code structure in certain cases

•New TNPL functions & more: checkArrayKeys(), checkAttributeValue(), isAMPHTMLTypeDoc, isCurrentParentTagAMPElement, isCurrentParentTagNotAMPElement

•Improved TNPL functions: addLink(), checkStringEx(), checkTagContents(), dissect(), MessageEx(), requireAllAttributes(), requireOneAttribute()

•Updated HTML Tidy to 5.2.0, JSHint to 2.9.4, JSLint to 2016-10-24, and Node.js to 6.9.1

•Other miscellaneous updates

