Data Crow е програма за изработване на музикални (аудио CD-та, mp3, ogg, flac, ape и др.), книжни, софтуерни и филмови каталози. Също така Data Crow има опция да ви сътрудничи при попълване на базата данни. Така например, достатъчно е да впишете името и автора на даден софтуерен продукт, за да съумее Data Crow да дръпне останалите сведения от своите Интернет източници.

Data Crow е подходяща за съставяне едновременно на толкова много видове каталози, понеже е разделена на различни категории (музика, книги, софтуер, филми, изображения) и може да покрие цялостно вашата нужда от единна организационна система. Поддържа изготвяне на доклади; извличане на информацията; импортиране на данни от CD или хард диска; общуване със SQL бази данни и др.

Data Crow се разпространява с отворен код. Черпи данни от Imdb, freedb, amazon, Musicbrainz и др. Програмата изисква инсталирана Java. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Промени в Data Crow 4.2:

[Fixed]

– Navigation to external references is no longer allowed.

– The server operated in local mode for displaying images. To avoid this, and to keep

things simple, you now have to supply the IP address used on startup of the server

(-ip:<IP address>). This allows you to specify whether to use the public IP address

(or not).

– Newly created users were not able to log on. This was only the case if no changes

were made to the permissions of the user. Newly created users can now always log on,

regardless of changes made.

– When -dir: parameter was given to Data Crow and the path contained a space, the

installation folder is incorrectly determined.

– Network client did not correctly check for empty required fields.

The server would fail to save the item, but would fail to notify the client of this

fact. On restart, the item (not saved) has disappeared from the view.

– Web UI: same item details shown for different items when navigating between pages

in the paginator.

– Web UI: cannot log on with newly created non-administrator user.

– Web UI: not returned to login page when directly navigating to index.xhtml. No

data is loaded which is good, but an HTML error is displayed.

– Imdb.com searches: missing images in search results.

– Imdb.com searches: year parsing errors, for some records.

– Moviemeter.nl: was broken completed, reactivated.

– Amazon.com: access key has been changed for security reasons. After applying additional

security to the Amazon.com account, the service for previous versions of Data Crow

became unavailable. With this patch, the service has been restored.

– Amazon search has not been throttled to 1 item every second to avoid flooding

the service with request.

– Tab order for the item form was not loaded correctly, causing the setting to be lost

after restarting Data Crow.

– The Quick Search did not work when including %, – or ‘ in the search string.

– File URLs in the quick view will now work correctly.

[Removed]

– Metacritic.com online search. The search plugin was too error prone and can no

longer be maintained. This service has been removed.

– MobyGames online search has been disabled. Awaiting new implementation based on their

API as currently provided.

[Changed]

– Web UI has been improved. The item overview has been changed to a card like

overview and the item form has also been improved. Many other small improvements have

been made for you to check out.

– The online search has been set to only retrieve up to a maximum of 20 items

at a time.

– Increased the input size for the Drive Mappings field from 10 to 50.

[New]

– Polish translation has been added.

[Known issues]

– The GamesDB service is currently offline due to server issues. Service operation

will be restored soon, after which this online service should be working again.

(reference: https://www.facebook.com/thegamesdb).

– Amazon service can still be flooded with requests when Data Crow is used by

many users at the same time. This service should be re-implemented to use batching

of item lookups. Awaiting to see if the throttling actually helps first.

