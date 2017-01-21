FlashFXP е съвременен FTP клиент. Използвайки протокола FXP, тази програма може да извършва трансфер на файлове не само между отдалечен сървър и Вашия компютър, но и между два отдалечени сървъра. Лесен за използване и с интуитивен интерфейс, FlashFXP има много полезни функции: продължаване на прекъснати трансфери, синхронизиране на директории и много други.

FlashFXP е препоръчван от много потребители като един от най-добрите и лесни за употреба FTP-клиенти. С помощта на програмата ще можете да качвате и сваляте файлове от избран от Вас сървър, да синхронизирате папки, да работите с множество файлове наведнъж, да търсите файлове на даден сървър и много други полезни опции.

FlashFXP се отличава с висока сигурност на работа, стабилност и интуитивен интерфейс. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в FlashFXP 5.4.0 Build 3955 Final:

Fixed: The Site Manager > Time Zone field wasn’t correctly reading the stored value and any changes to the site would set the time zone to an invalid entry.

Fixed: Improved support for high DPI and scaling tweaks to several dialogs.

Fixed: When setting the „Selective Transfer Rule“ at the item level via the „Edit Queue item“ dialog the selective transfer rule was not reverted back to the previous value when transferring the next item in the queue.

Fixed: After using one of the hash (i.e. /crc32 /md5 /sha1) macros in a custom command script the busy flag wasn’t restored to the previous value at the end of the command and could lead to unexpected interface/script issues.

Fixed: When sending email notifications via Scheduled Tasks the mail server > proxy server setting wasn’t working as intended and as a result the proxy server setting might be ignored when sending emails.

Fixed: Access violation when aborting or closing FlashFXP while the „Calculate Server space used“ dialog is open.

Fixed: In some rare situations dialog confirmation prompts would malfunction and trigger a crash.

Added: Scheduled Task > Task List > Right-click „Create desktop shortcut to run task“

Added: The Remote Edit feature will now automatically retry a failed upload (up to 3 times) before requiring the user to manually retry it.

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: FlashFXP 5.4.0 Build 3955 Final (9.93 MB)