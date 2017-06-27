Fotosizer е програма за промяна размерите на графични изображения и дигитални снимки. Само с три стъпки ще можете да преоразмерите снимките си. Ето и част от функциите на програмата: възможност да избирате в проценти или собствени мерки дължината и ширината на изображенията, запазване на съотношението между двата края на снимките, възможност за работа с няколко снимки едновременно, поддръжка на най-използваните формати – .JPG, .JPEG, .PNG, .BMP, .TGA, .GIF. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в Fotosizer 3.05.0.557:

Resizing

Fixed issue where saving animated gifs would result in error and blank image in preview.

Fixed issue with JPG to PNG conversion with PNG optimization enabled that failed when resizing at 100%.

Fixed „The process cannot access the file … because it is being used by another process“ error when no resizing is performed and overwriting existing files

Rotation

Fixed auto rotation of images so that it now removes the EXIF Orientation setting from the image.

Destination settings and Saving

Fixed changing output format so that triggers the „after resize“ size in image selection list to be changed.

Fixed issue with output to compressed zip file where falsely prompt was made for overwriting files.

Installation

Fixed issue in installer .NET Framework detection that would sometimes prompt that .NET Framework not installed even when v4.6.2 is installed

