Free Hex Editor Neo е безплатен мощен шестнадесетичен редактор, оптимизиран за работа с много големи файлове. Free Hex Editor Neo ще се хареса на всеки, който работи с ASCII, шестнадесетични, бинарни и дробни данни. С помощта на този редактор е съвсем лесно създаването на пачове, промяна на EXE, DLL, DAT, AVI, MP3, JPG и други файлове с неограничен брой отмяна на действията. Историята на промените може да бъде записана, заредена и променяна.

Hex Editor Neo е базов инструмент за всеки, който работи с бинарни файлове, записани в дисковата система или оперативната памет. Програмата е специално оптимизирана да работи бързо с много големи файлове. Възможна е едновременната работа с няколко версии на един и същ файл, търсене на разлики между файловете, търсене и замяна на данни, режим за създаване на пачове, режими за редактиране на битове, байтове, двойни думи, числа с плаваща запетая с единична и двойна точност. Системните изисквания за работа на програмата са много ниски. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в Free Hex Editor Neo 6.25.00.5960:

Fixed Bugs

• Multiple bug fixes

A number of reported and internally discovered errors have been fixed.

• Fixed memory leak

Application allocated and never freed memory when recursive structures were used in Structure Viewer.

• Incorrect rendering of floating-point numbers

Floating-point numbers in range (-1..0) were displayed incorrectly in Structure Viewer, Data Inspector and other components.

New Features

• Explorer window settings persistence

Explorer windows now remember last recently used folder settings.

• New format specifier

Structure Viewer now allows new format specifier ‘c’ in format() function and [format] attribute. It forces rendering of integer values as single-byte or UNICODE character.

• New directives in Structure Viewer

The following directives have been added to Structure Viewer definition language: $revert_to, $shift_by and $remove_to. They allow having look-ahead during structure binding.

• New field attribute in Structure Viewer

New attribute [exact_only] forces exact match when rendering enumeration fields.

Updated Features

• Changed automatic item collapsing logic

User-defined type does not collapse if it contains other user-defined types and all of them implement [display] attribute. Previously, presence of other user-defined types caused automatic collapsing of a parent type during visualization.

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: Free Hex Editor Neo 6.25.00.5960 (13.4 MB)