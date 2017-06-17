Hugin 2017.0 RC2 / 2016.2 Final

С Hugin можете лесно и бързо да създавате фото панорами. Програмата може автоматично да превърне всяка група снимки в панорамно изображение с високо качество. Съчетава прост потребителски интерфейс и мощен съвременен математически подход към групирането на снимките. С нея можете да създадете панорама с няколко щраквания на мишката. Инструментът отстранява и неприятните линии в местата на свързване на отделните снимки. Разполага с многоезичен интуитивен интерфейс и, най-важното, е напълно безплатен. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Промени в Hugin 2016.2 Final:

Allow reading of image positions from Papywizard XML files: First add the image to a new project and then select File, Import settings from Papywizard XML file… This will read the lens settings, the image positions and also, if applicable, the bracket settings. After this, the usual workflow is to run cpfind with –prealigned switch and then geocpset to connect orphanded images.

The internal blender and verdandi got the possibility to blend seams as alternative to current hard seam: For each seam the color of second image is adapted to the match the color of the first seam. For this blender, the blender order changes according to the overlap. The blending starts with the exposure anchor and blends then all overlapping images. This blending mode is not suited if there are bigger misalignments or bigger parallax errors.

The display of the control point error (after optimizing and in fast preview window) and the control point list window can now limited to take only control points in active images into account (menu Edit, Optimize only active images, connected with the setting on the optimizer tab).

Improvements to mask tab in Hugin (edit crop of all images of the same lens at once) and find panorama dialog in PTBatcherGUI (remove images from found panoramas, split found panorama into two).

Several improvements for Mac OS.

Fixes several issues with fast preview window which could result in random crashes (uninitialized variables, memory leaks).

