ImBatch е програма за пакетна обработка на изображения. Приложението предоставя възможност за преоразмеряване, преименуване, добавяне на ефекти или водни знаци, конвертиране от един графичен формат в друг на изображенията и много други.

ImBatch е редактор на изображения. Това е специално създаден софтуер за едновременна обработка на множество изображения, без значение дали те са от еднакъв графичен формат или не. Ще можете да ги преоразмерите, като се спазва съотношението на изображенията, както и да ги конвертирате в желан от Вас формат. Поддържаните формати са: BMP, DIB, RLE, TIF, TIFF, FAX, G3N, G3F, XIF, GIF, JPG, JPEG, JPE, JIF, PCX, PNG, TGA, TARGA, VDA, ICB, VST, PIX, PXM, PPM, PGM, PBM, WBMP, JP2, J2K, JPC, J2C, DCX, DAT, PSD, WDP, HDP. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в ImBatch 5.3.0:

Added Reflection task.

• Added German translation.

• ‘Resize Canvas’ task: added the ability to specify the size via the width and height.

• ‘Fill Color’ task: added the ability to set the transparency for the filling.

• Added command line options (/? and -?) to display help about ImBatch command line parameters.

• ‘Gradient Paint’ task: fixed gradient reset.

• ‘Watermark’ task: added localization of some controls.

• ‘Watermark’ task: fixed the size of watermark border in the preview window.

• ‘Save As’ task: fixed saving to ICO format.

• ‘Stroke’ task: added the ability to create a border for images without transparency channel.

• ‘Fill Color’ task: fixed fill of images with semi-transparency.

• Replaced some non-Unicode function calls to Unicode versions of the functions.

• Fixed displaying of the „Add pages“ form.

• ImageMonitor: fixed subdirectory scanning, if the mask is not *

• Fixed writing to the log.

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: ImBatch 5.3.0 (14.5 MB)