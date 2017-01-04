Inkscape е безплатна програма за обработка на векторна графика с възможности като Adobe Illustrator, CorelDraw, Visio и други, който използва т.нар. Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) стандард. Този стандарт позволява използването на различни ефекти и инструменти като форми, текстове, маркери, клониране, алфа смесване, трансформиране, градиенти, шаблони и групиране на обекти. Програмата поддържа също така мета данни, слоеве, директно XML редактиране и много други възможности. Основната й цел е да бъде мощно и удобно за работа средство за създаване на обекти, напълно съвместими с XML, SVG и CSS стандартите. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Промени в Inkscape 0.92:

Mesh Gradients are now supported.

Many SVG2 and CSS3 properties are now supported (e.g. paint-order, mix-blend-mode). Not all are available from the GUI.

The new Object dialog allows to select, label, hide and lock any object in the drawing from a dialog that lists them all

Selection sets make it possible to ‘group’ objects together regardless of document structure

Guides can now be locked to avoid accidental movement

Several new path effects have been added, among them Envelope/Perspective, Lattice Deformation, Mirror and Rotate Copies

There are several new extensions (e.g. a seamless pattern extension) and a new filter (colorblindness simulation) included in the release, many old extensions have been updated or got new features

Spray tool and measure tool received a set of nifty new features

Interactive smoothing for lines created with the Pencil tool

BSplines (and more) are available for the Pen tool

Checkerboard background can be used to more easily see object transparencies

