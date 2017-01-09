В днешно време Вие трябва да помните множество пароли. Имате нужда от парола за логване в мрежата, e-mail акаунта, FTP паролата за достъп до личния Ви сайт, онлайн пароли за достъп до различни сайтове и услуги и т.н. Също, Вие трябва да ползвате различна парола за всеки акаунт. Защото ако използвате една и съща парола за всичко и на всякъде, и някой по някакъв начин научи тази парола, ще си имате сериозни проблеми. KeePass е open-source password сейф или мениджър, който ще Ви помогне да подредите всичките си пароли на сигурно място. Можете да преместите всички свои пароли в една база данни, която да „заключите“ с една основна парола или диск-ключ. Така трябва да помните само една единствена парола или да поставите диска-ключ за да отключите цялата база данни. Тя се криптира като използва най-добрите и най-използвани алгоритми за криптиране познати до момента – AES и Twofish. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Повече за KeePass Password Safe можете да научите от нашата статия KeePass Password Safe – инсталация и конфигурация.

Промени в KeePass Password Safe 2.35:

New Features:

The version information file (which the optional update check downloads to see if there exists a newer version) is now digitally signed (using RSA-4096 / SHA-512); furthermore, it is downloaded over HTTPS.

Added option ‘Lock workspace when minimizing main window to tray’.

Added option ‘Esc minimizes to tray instead of locking the workspace’.

Added Ctrl+Q shortcut for closing KeePass (as alternative to Alt+F4).

Added UIFlags bit for disabling the ‘Check for Updates’ menu item.

The installers (regular and MSI) now create an empty ‘Plugins’ folder in the application directory, and the portable package now also contains such a folder.

Plugins: added support for digitally signed version information files.

Improvements:

Plugins are now loaded only directly from the application directory and from any subdirectory of the ‘Plugins’ folder in the application directory.

Improved startup performance (by filtering plugin candidates).

When closing a database, KeePass now searches and deletes any temporary files that may have been created and forgotten by MSHTML when printing failed.

CHM help file: improved high DPI support.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements.

Bugfixes:

(None).

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: KeePass Password Safe 2.35 (2.96 MB)