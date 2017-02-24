KoolMoves е програма за създаването на уеб анимации, с която можете да направите ефектни flash филмчета. С нея можете да създадете анимирани текстови ефекти, анимирани банери, интерактивни менюта, игри и много други. Програмата включва готови текстови ефекти, изображения и бутони, скриптове и шаблони за сайтове, и всичко това комбинирано с лесен и удобен за използване интерфейс.

Вече в почти всеки един сайт има ефектни анимации, които привличат и забавляват потребителите. Flash анимацията се превърна в стандарт, който всички се опитват да спазват и търсят средства за създаването на такива ефекти. Една от програмите за тази цел е KoolMoves.

С KoolMoves могат да работят както професионалисти, така и неопитни потребители. Тя разполага с множество ефекти, възможности за анимиране, невероятни цветови гами достатъчно големи възможности за да направите вашия сайт атрактивна спирка за Интернет потребителя. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в KoolMoves 9.7.5:

Added ability to display player controls for Html5 frame audio.

Added third GIF export using ImageMagick – a best quality animated GIF.

Added Preview ability for Html5 text character CSS effects.

Added ability to remove current Html5 effect on an object from the screen indicating a new effect can’t be added due to an existing effect.

Removed canvas-related javascript and Html5 code from the web page if there are no canvas elements on Html5 export.

Changed dialog and menu fonts to Segoe UI, the designated Windows 10 system font, which makes this version no longer XP compatible and also increased the font size for most of the dialog windows.

Converted most of the tabbed pages on dialogs and standard wizard-type dialogs that use property sheets because they are incompatible with increasing the font size.

Fixed a problem introduced in a previous version when a Html5 file is saved to a folder other than the project folder.

Fixed Html5 CreateJS buttons – vital stage.enableMouseOver() had been removed in a previous versions from the web page javascript.

Fixed some problems with Configure Wizard.

Fixed missing animation library in display of required files if Html5 text lettering CSS effect is present.

