С тази програма можете да разменяте файлове по мрежата Gnutella Network. Подобно на популярния Napster, програмата разрешава споделянето (sharing), търсенето и изтеглянето на MP3 файлове. LimeWire ви позволява и да търсите и предлагате други файлове (от всякакъв вид – вкл. филми, картини, игри, документи и др). Към програмата е включена и възможност за чат. Лиценз: Adware/Shareware.

Промени в тази версия:

# A deadlock was fixed that would make LimeWire just stop sharing files

# LimeWire will now use much less memory when sharing a lot of files

# A special workaround for the connection problems on Windows XP SP2 was added. LimeWire may still occasionally disconnect, but it should reconnect automatically within a few minutes

# A few bugs that would cause the LimeWire to “freeze” were fixed.

Екран: LimeWire

Официална страница: www.limewire.com

Download: LimeWire Pro 4.9.18.1 Beta | BG Mirror (3.50 MB)