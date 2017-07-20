LockHunter е безплатна програма, с чиято помощ можете да отключите файлове и папки, блокирани от други приложения или процеси, за да можете впоследствие да ги изтриете, преместите или преименувате.

Основни функции на LockHunter:

— показва, кои процеси блокират файла или папката;

— позволява разблокиране, премахване, преместване или преименуване на блокирани файлове и папки;

— позволява преустановяването на блокиращия процес;

— позволява снемане блокирането на твърдия диск;

— интегрира се в контекстното меню на Explorer;

— при премахване на блокирани файлове ги премества в кошчето, а не безвъзвратно. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в LockHunter 3.2.3:

Bug fixes

On some configurations the program stopped displaying its UI

It was impossible to select a locked file from the open file dilog (‘file in use’ error)

The program displayed a wrong message on command line „delete“ command

Incorrect order of „kill“ command when called with „delete“ switch („delete“ called before „kill“ which lead to inabilty to delete a blocked file)

A message may display even when the program called with „silent“ command line switch

The program displayed success message on deletion failure of a folder

Some minor interface glitches in classic Windows theme fixed

Command line may loose some parameters when run from non elevated environment

New features

Now command line return non zero exit code in case of unsuccessful operation. Find list of exit codes in the manual

„delperm“ command line switch added. It allows to delete a file permanently without taking it to the Recycle Bin

