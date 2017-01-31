MediaInfo е безплатна програма, която доставя техническа и тагова информация за вашите видео и аудио файлове. Изписва нужните кодеци за правилното им четене и ви предоставя линкове към техните сайтове за даунлоуд.

С помощта на програмата можете да извлечете информация за размерите, битрейда, необходимите кодеци, ID3 таговете, а също така можете да видите и евентуални проблеми с възпроизвеждането на тези файлове.

Каква информация можете да получите от MediaInfo:

– Обща – заглавие, автор, режисьор, албум, дата, продължителност

– Видео – кодеци, aspect, fps, bitrate

– Аудио – кодеци, sample rate,канали, език, bitrate

– Текст – език на субтитрите и др.

Програмата поддържа следните формати:

– Видео: MKV, OGM, AVI, DivX, WMV, QuickTime, Real, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DVD (VOB) (Codecs: DivX, XviD, MSMPEG4, ASP, H.264, AVC);

– Аудио: OGG, MP3, WAV, RA, AC3, DTS, AAC, M4A, AU, AIFF

– Субтитри: SRT, SSA, ASS, SAMI Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source GPL).

Промени в MediaInfo 0.7.92:

+ #F507, MXF: detection of HLG Transfer Characteristic

+ #F508, HEVC: support of preferred_transfer_characteristics SEI (from HEVC/H.265 draft, preferred method for HLG in DVB)

+ MXF: parsing of AVC descriptors and crosscheck with the essence content

+ MP4: more AppleStoreCountry values mapped to countries, show the country number if unknown

+ File extension: test if the file extension correspond to the container format

+ AVI/WAV: test of truncated file

+ MIXML output: Format_Profile divided in Format_Profile, Format_Level, Format_Tier

+ ID3v2: TCAP tag is mapped to new field „PodcastCategory“

x MIXML output: some *_Original values were missing

x MXF/Teletext: was not correctly detecting non subtitle streams

x ID3v2: TP2 tag was incorrectly mapped to „Accompaniment“, now mapped to „Album_Performer“

x ID3v2: TSO2 tag was incorrectly mapped to „Performer_Sort“, now mapped to „Album_Performer_Sort“

x ID3v2: TCMP tag was displayed twice (2 „Compilation“ lines)

x Windows version was sometimes showing a long character string in Windows explorer, changed to a shorter character string

