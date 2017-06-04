Minetest е най-добрата безплатна алтернатива на Minecraft. Преимуществата и възможностите на тази игра не се изчерпват с това описание и е най-добре реално да се проверят обхвата и безграничния потенциал на Minetest. Играта предлага същата креативност като Minecraft. Това означава, че в Minetest е възможно разделянето на блокове, тяхното разместване, създаване на инструменти и други подобни обекти, построяване на сгради, цели светове и всичко, което можем да си представим. Minetest поддържа два режима: пясъчник и обикновен. В първия се дава неограничен кеш от блокове, а вторият е режим на оцеляване.Най-хубавото на Minetest е, че е възможна онлайн-игра с приятели, създавайки собствени сървъри. По този начин е възможно да се раздели виртуалното пространство с над десет геймъра, които съвместно могат да изграждат здания от всякакъв тип. Всичко е безплатно и с открит сорс-код. Благодарение на това, базата с потребители непрекъснато расте, а светът на Minetest е много красив и разнообразен, и непрекъснато се увеличава. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Промени в Minetest 0.4.16:

Features

Add 2D sheet animations for nodes (sfan5)

Drop client side chat prediction. No more messages shown to chat when you talk and you are disconnected. (red-001)

Add particle animation, glow (sfan5)

Server list: add ping indicators (kilbith)

Server side occlusion culling (lhofhansl)

New custom progress bar (you can customize it with modpacks) (kilbith)

Implement delayed shutdown for server owners: /shutdown 60 => shutdowns in 1 min /shutdown -1 cancels it (nerzhul)

Add a mapblock cache in MeshUpdateQueue to improve client rendering performance (celeron55)

Player data can now be into database. This is an important change, players to files are always supported for this release but deprecated. Files backend for players will be removed in a future release. See http://wiki.minetest.net/Database_backends for compat matrix and migration steps. (nerzhul)

Sounds: add fading sounds (Bremaweb, krock)

Save automatically window size when modified. This behaviour can be disabled in client settings (nerzhul)

Add cancel button to password change formspec (red-001)

Improve pause menu with more user friendly informations and update keys dynamicly depending on your configuration (red-001)

Merge singleplayer & server tab on desktop clients (octacian)

Add /clearinv chat command (octacian)

Add keyword-based search to server-list and advance settings (red-001, rubenwardy)

Add hardware-based itemstacks and node coloring (juhdanad)

Cheat fixes

Breath cheat is now definitively fixed. Hacked clients cannot ignore breath anymore. (nerzhul)

Fix node damage cheat. They are now calculated server side. Hacked clients cannot ignore node damages anymore (fire, lava, cactus…). (nerzhul)

Disallow dropping items while dead. (sfan5)

Calculate maximum interact distance from wielded tool. (sfan5)

Bug fixes and Improvements

Little antispam fix (nerzhul)

Fix a little bit fog calculations (lhofhansl)

Fix player deletion problem when too many objects are in a mapblock (nerzhul)

Better block sending priorities to send map to players (???)

Sneaking changes (krock, paramat, sfan5)

Huge ABM handling code performance improvement (nerzhul)

Smooth lighting for all nodes (numberZero)

Added mesh generation delay (numberZero)

PostgreSQL bugfix on blocks deletion (nerzhul)

Windows integration enhancements (???)

Wieldmesh natural orientation (kilbith)

Memleak fix on client disconnection (nerzhul)

Various performance fixes (???)

Fix Windows icon (adrido)

Fix various minor memleaks (nerzhul?)

Recent LuaJIT fixes (nerzhul)

Reduce network packet reading/writing memory usage (???)

Binding tab now doesn’t exit game when used (sofar)

Light update for mapblocks (juhdanad)

Client: reduce fake object reactions in client event queue (nerzhul)

Crashfix when reading schematic calls from API in some cases (nerzhul)

Limit sound volume when incorrect value was set into config (???)

Fix Cursor lock problem when window is inactive (krock)

Particles are now sent to client regarding distance (huge performance improvement on particle servers) (paramat)

Really disable minimap when disabled in configuration (nerzhul)

Fix a damage bug when falling from a very high height (red-001)

Various documentation fixes (???)

Expose singlenode mapgen to menu (nerzhul)

Dropdown menu selection fix (red-001)

Tooltip display unification between tooltip[] and list[] (krock)

ServerActiveObjects are now removed when overtaking map limits (nerzhul, paramat)

Chat console height can now be set by the player. (Shara RedCat)

Additional option added to node highlighting drop-down. (Shara RedCat)

Client Modding

Introducing Client-Side modding (CSM for the initiated). You can now have local mods to read various client data and handle different client events. This new modding step is very secure, you don’t have access to all standard Lua API, just a subset, to protect your computers. Mods should be installed in @user_path@/clientmods.

You will also have access to Client side commands, starting with a dot.

If you want to know more about CSM API, please look at Client Side Modding documentation

Added by nerzhul, red-001, bigfoot547, Dumbeldor and paly2.

Server Modding

Enable mod_security by default

Add minetest.player_exists() (rubenwardy)

Add player attributes backend. This permits modders to store misc player related data to core and retrieve it after player loading. The attribute save is done by core. (nerzhul)

Add mod metadata API permitting mods to have a standard way to write their own data. We recommend you to use this instead of your custom files backend. (nerzhul)

Add position & anchor attributes for formspecs (adelcoding1)

Add minetest.spawn_falling_node call (zaoqi)

Remove core.cause_crash Lua call (nerzhul)

Add on_flood server Lua callback sofar)

Add clouds API (bendeutsch)

Add private node meta to prevent some informations to be leaked to client (example: chest contents) (sfan5)

Other / Misc

Redis backend authentication support (sfan5)

PostgreSQL < 9.5 support (???)

Code refactoring (Game, Environments) (???)

Introduce clang-format on repository to check and reformat C++ code with our rules (~15% source code managed) (nerzhul)

Move external libs outside of src/ to lib/ (nerzhul)

Update jsoncpp embedded lib to last C++03 version (0.10.6) (nerzhul)

Disable leveldb on Android (Ekdohibs)

Implement daily gitlab package build for Debian/Ubuntu/Fedora (nerzhul)

Translations updates (Multiple people)

