Mp3tag е лесна за използване програма, която Ви позволява да редактирате ID3 тагове, OGG коментари (на mp3 и ogg vorbis файловете). Има възможност за преименуване на файловете спрямо информацията от ID3 таговете, импортиране/експортиране на тагове, създаване на плейлисти и др. Поддържа търсене на точните тагове за даден файл във freedb онлайн базата данни.

Промени в Mp3tag 2.81 Final:

[2017-02-06] NEW: added support for iTunes-specific ID3v2 grouping tag field GRP1 as GROUPING.

[2017-02-05] NEW: added support for reading ID3v2.2 iTunes tag fields for classical music MOVEMENT,

MOVEMENTTOTAL, MOVEMENTNAME.

[2017-01-23] FIX: automatic playlist creation used previous values after tag save.

[2017-01-07] NEW: added support for press and hold gesture on cover art window to trigger context

menu on touch devices.

[2016-12-17] FIX: regression where URL ID3v2 fields (WWW*) were accidentally written as multi-value

fields (since v2.80a).

[2016-12-15] FIX: value overflow when calculating bitrate for large VBR MP3 files which resulted in

negative bitrates.

[2016-12-14] LNG: added Corsican installer language and updated Czech and Turkish language files.

[2016-12-12] CHG: updated installer icons and graphics.

[2016-12-11] NEW: added portable installation mode that stores settings in application directory

and doesn’t write information to the registry.

[2016-12-11] NEW: installer now asks for UAC admin elevation in case if its run from a non-admin

user account.

[2016-12-11] CHG: changed installer and application to guess user language instead of asking user.

[2016-12-11] NEW: improved installer UI for high-resolution screens with high DPI settings (DPI

awareness).

[2016-12-11] NEW: added version information to installer.

[2016-12-11] NEW: added size estimation to uninstaller.

[2016-12-07] NEW: added placeholders to access file path of current active playlist, i.e.,

%_playlist_filename%, %_playlist_filename_ext% and %_playlist_folderpath%.

[2016-12-06] FIX: renaming files via direct-editing in file list in %_filepath% column

automatically removed trailing blanks.

[2016-12-05] FIX: improved ID3v2 specification compliance by adding terminating 0x00 for text

strings.

[2016-12-02] FIX: randomizing a filtered file list by clicking on first column header resulted in

resetting of list contents.

[2016-11-30] FIX: missing breadcrumb links in help topic for „Configuration > Tags > Mapping“ and

missing link from „Configuration > Tags“

[2016-11-29] FIX: converter ‘Tag – Filename’ treated paths that were built from field values

containing slash characters as relative.

