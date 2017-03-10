MusicBee е бърз многофункционален безплатен музикален плеър с богати възможности. MusicBee разполага с възможност за работа с плейлисти, мощен редактор на тагове, вграден конвертор за преобразуване на един аудио-формат към друг, автоматично зареждане на информация от Глобалната мрежа – външния вид на албумите, текстовете на песните, данни за изпълнителите и други.

Основни възможности на MusicBee: поддръжка на всички популярни аудио формати, вграден мениджър за работа с файлове, редактор на таговете, 10-лентов еквалайзер, функция Auto-DJ за автоматично създаване на плейлисти по зададени от потребителя критерии, DSP ефекти, синхронизиране на файловете с iPod touch/iPhone, MTP- и USB устройства, функция за интелигентно регулиране на звука, вграден аудио конвертор, вградена търсачка, поддръжка на плъгини, филтриране по различни критерии, автоматично добавяне на музика към каталозите, възможност за автоматично изключване. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в MusicBee 3.0.6276:

upgrade the xbox music plugin to use the new groove api (note the old xbox plugin api will cease working after March 2017)

fix wavebar seek when outputting to a UPNP device

add back in support for localised artist biographies

fix rename a podcast episode when renamed from the tag editor

fix autosweep not applying the autosweep naming template if the library is auto-organised with no naming rule for the target drive

fix music explorer not retrieving all matching files when filtering by Genre

fix synching virtual files (single file split by cuesheet) when no format conversion is done

when locking with full screen enabled/ unlocking MusicBee (from the view menu), the window should now size correctly on win10

fix tag changes not being saved to file when you edit the tags of a playing track and then you rate the track while still playing

when moving files to a new folder, the file permissions are now inherited from new parent folder

fix high dpi scaling for the custom tags dialog

include „always on top“ option in the compact player header menu

fix group by bug when the artwork panel is configured to show the selected tracks on the bottom of the main panel

tweaked caching of artwork for the Album and Tracks view

improved handling for multi-line podcast episode descriptions

