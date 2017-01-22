MyPaint е едновременно графичен редактор и програма за рисуване. Предлага широк набор от инструменти, четки, слоеве и ефекти. С тяхна помощ само за няколко минути бихте могли да създадете уникални рисунки. Разработва се както за Linux, така и за Windows.

Мотото на MyPaint е „драскам без да мисля“ и се получават изненадващи резултати. Позволява избор измежду палитра от четки; използване на слоеве; undo и др. Лиценз: Безплатен (GPL).

Промени в MyPaint 1.2.1 Final:

(Windows only) this build contains GTK 3.22.7, a large increment which fixes a lot of graphics tablet bugs and crashes.

(Windows only) we have changed the installer again (sorry!). Please use “Add and Remove Programs” to remove previously installed versions of MyPaint before installing 1.2.1. Your settings and brushes will be retained.

(Windows only) MyPaint no longer supports floating panel windows (too many bugs upstream, sorry). They must be docked into a sidebar at all times.

Removing the Favourites group makes the brush menu unusable (#706, #641)

Changes since 1.2.0-beta.1

Make sure layer clones get selected immediately.

Fix hypersensitive tab drags.

Fix accelerator mapping sort order.

Fix exceptions when loading a corrupt thumbnail during thumb updates.

Fix GTK removing the main canvas widget.

BrushManager: use UUIDs for device brush names, backwards-compatibly.

Fix repeated pixbuflist redraws.

Wayland: remove references to cursors that don’t exist.

Windows: drop support for floating windows till upstream support’s OK.

Windows: new installer mechanism, see the note above.

Windows build: now includes a debug launcher, and GTK3-Demo for testing that your tablet will work.

Windows build: MyPaint is now usefully pinnable to the taskbar.

