Paint .NET e програма за обработка на графични формати, комфортна и лесна за употреба алтернатива на Microsoft Paint. Повече информация можете да намерите или поискате на форума на Тeam-а, който разработва програмата. Поддържа обработка на различни нива, Plugin-Support, корекция на ефекта на червените очи и мн. други.

Paint.NET е замислен като заместител на остарелия вече MS Paint. Инструментът разполага с множество мощни функции, типични за скъпите комерсиални разработки, включително възможността да използвате слоеве върху своите творения. Това е и главната задача на екипа, разработил продукта – да го превърне в достоен конкурент на платените му събратя. Освен подобрен вариант на менюто с инструменти при MS Paint, Paint.NET разполага и с цял набор ефекти, които можете да налагате върху своите снимки, разширени менюта за форматиране на текст (шрифт, дебелина, размер, стил, цвят от палитра) и др.

Програмата изисква Microsoft .NET Framework, за да работи. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open-Source).

Промени в Paint.NET 4.0.17 Final:

Added: „Fluid mouse input“ option in Settings -> UI -> Troubleshooting. If you see major glitches while drawing, try disabling this.

Improved: Default brush size, font size, and corner radius size now scales with major DPI scaling levels (brush size of 2 at 100% scaling, brush size of 4 at 200% scaling, etc)

Improved: Default image size now scales with major DPI scaling levels (800×600 at 100%, 1600×1200 at 200%, etc.)

Improved performance and drawing latency by removing explicit calls to System.GC.Collect() except when low memory conditions are encountered

Improved performance by greatly reducing object allocation amplification by reducing the concurrency level when using ConcurrentDictionary, and by removing WeakReference allocations in favor of direct GCHandle usage

Improved: Performance and battery usage by ensuring animations always run at the monitor’s actual refresh rate

Improved (reduced) CPU usage when moving the mouse around the canvas

Removed: „Hold Ctrl to hide handle“ from the Text tool because it was not useful and caused lots of confusion

Fixed: Various high-DPI fixes, including horrible looking mouse cursors caused by a bug in the latest .NET WinForms update

Fixed: Gradient tool no longer applies dithering „outside“ of the gradient (in areas that should have a solid color)

Fixed: Very slow performance opening the Effects menu when lots of plugins are installed after installing the Windows 10 Creators Update

Fixed: When cropping and then performing an undo, the scroll position was totally wrong

Fixed a rendering glitch in the Save Configuration dialog (it would „wiggle“)

Fixed: At certain brush sizes, the brush indicator on the canvas had a visual glitch in it due to a bug in Direct2D

Fixed: Text tool buttons for Bold, Italics, Underline were not localized for a few languages

Fixed a rare crash in the taskbar thumbnails

Fixed: Drawing with an aliased brush and opaque color (alpha=255) sometimes resulted in non-opaque pixels due to a bug in Direct2D’s ID2D1RenderTarget::FillOpacityMask

Fixed: „Olden“ effect should no longer cause crashes (it still has some rendering artifacts due to its multithreading problems, however)

