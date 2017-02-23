PDF24 Creator е удобна помощна програма за създаване на PDF файлове или конвертиране на PDF файлове в няколко файлови формата.

Инсталиращата програма на PDF24 Creator инсталира PDF принтер, които се нарича „pdf24“. Може да използвате този принтер в windows, като всеки друг принтер.

След отпечатването на документ на pdf24, PDF файлът ще бъде създаден автоматично и се отваря помощник. Тук може да запишете, показвате или редактирате PDF файла.

PDF24 Creator съдържа PDF редактор, който може да използвате, за да обедините няколко PDF в един, да разделите PDF, да извлечете страници от PDF, да копирате една или повече страници от един PDF в друг, да зададете свойства на документ например заглавие и автор, шифроване PDF файлове и да предотвратите неразрешеното отпечатване, да преобразувате документи като Word, Excel или изображения в PDF.

Интегрираният explorer улеснява обработката на PDF документи. Визуализирането на всеки PDF ви дава бърз преглед и подпомага за редактирането му. Вграден е и PDF viewer, за да разглеждате PDF документи. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в PDF24 Creator 8.1.0:

Feature: Page numbering feature added

Page numbers can now be added to PDF files automatically. We have continuously developed this feature in the past and now it is ready for use. The Save-As dialog contains a new sections where you can configure the page numbering options. These settings can also be stored into an output filter profile. The page numbering feature is extremely helpful, when you merge or join multiple files and if the final file shall have page numbers.

Feature: Watermark/Stamp texts with placeholders

Watermark and stamp texts can now have some placeholder. The PDF24 Creator replaces this placeholders before the file gets saved. Currently placeholders for time and date are available. You can use this new feature to realize a date or receipt stamp.

We have also improved the watermark function to the effect, that it can be used together with the new page numbering feature of this version.

Improvement: Language files and core functions

Under the hood, we have optimized and improved some core parts to make them better and more secure. We have also updated the language files and we have done some foundation works for future versions.

