phpBB e основния конкурент на Invision Power Board в борбата за най-добрата форумна система. Програмата разполага с множество езикови пакети, изключително лесна инсталация, високо ниво на сигурност и лесно администриране. Можете да използвате множеството темплейти вградени в бюлетина, да използвате различните начини за разширено търсене в постове и още множество функции, които правят phpBB абсолютно функционална и надеждна система за организиране на форум. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open source).

Промени в phpBB 3.2.0:

The new phpBB 3.2 Rhea builds upon 3.1 Ascraeus, upgrading the experience for users, administrators, and developers. The new BBCode parser adds support for all the emojis you’ve been using on mobile devices, the new font awesome integration adds retina quality icons to prosilver, and the quoting feature has been enhanced. Together with Symfony 2.8, an improved integration of the twig template engine, and full support for both PHP 7.0 & 7.1, we have increased extensibility of phpBB 3.2 while reducing development time.

Board admins will apprecite the new installer, which enables easier updating using the browser or a command-line interface, as well as the newly added reCAPTCHA 2.0 to thwart would-be spammers at the gate.

