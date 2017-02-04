QupZilla е кросплатформен браузър, използващ библиотеки Qt и базиран на енджина WebKit, известен със своето бързодействие. Разработчиците са си поставили за цел да намалят използването на системни ресурси, като същевременно съхранят производителността на компютъра.

Браузърът поддържа плъгини, бързо търсене, „горещи“ клавиши, притежава вграден SSL-мениджър, чрез който потребителят може да управлява предаването на защитена информация, както и функция за блокиране на реклами. Интерфейсът на програмата е многоезичен (без български език). Браузърът разполага още с мениджър на пароли, функция за автозапълване на форми, поддържа профили, табове и теми. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в QupZilla 2.1.0:

•bring back spellcheck

•bring back support for printing

•bring back save page action + support multiple formats

•bring back option to delete cookies on close

•bring back per-domain user agent settings

•show audio playing indicator in tab with possibility to mute

•show background activity indicator in pinned tabs

•add option to show navigation bar when opening new tab in fullscreen

•add option to show bookmarks toolbar when typing in location bar

•add option to use native scrollbars

•add option to delete cache on close

•each tab has now its own search toolbar

•lot of HighDPI fixes

•fix setting maximum size of cache

•fix scrolling with high resolution mouse/touchpad

•fix rules for disabling blocking on pages in AdBlock

•fix deleting cookies

•fix slow search in icons database

•fix restoring zoom level of tabs

•fix crash when opening web inspector

•fix crash of the application when render process crashes

•fix tabbar being invisible sometimes after leaving fullscreen

•fix sometimes not showing list of windows and tabs in recovery page

• Windows: show download progress in taskbar

Изтегли: QupZilla 2.1.0 за Windows (57.76 MB)

Изтегли: QupZilla 2.1.0 Portable (68.3 MB)

Изтегли: QupZilla 2.1.0 за Linux