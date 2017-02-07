Registry First Aid сканира регистъра за невалидни ключове и записи, намира съответстващите файлове или папки на хард-диска и коригира стойностите в регистъра така, че да съответстват на откритите файлове или папки. Когато се открият записи, сочещи към файлове на изтрити или деинсталирани приложения, Registry First Aid ги разпознава и ги изтрива.

Благодарение на Registry First Aid, Вашите регистри ще бъдат винаги чисти и ще помагат на програмите да зареждат по-бързо, като крайния резултат ще бъде чувствително ускорение на системата като цяло. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в Registry First Aid 11.0.1 Build 2433:

* new interface, new icons;

* new splash and install pictures;

+ Manage Registry: new plugin: „Pop-up Menu Commands“ that allows to add/remove items in the right mouse click pop-up menu for „Desktop“, „My Computer“, „Directory“, „Drive“, „Compressed Folder“, Any file (*) and any file types registered by it’s extension;

+ new grouping added: by correction type; refresh on F5 if some corrections were changed by user;

+ pop-up menu is added to the left-side groups listview; it allows to make mass selections of entries in a group – in a category, in a safety level, filtered group, etc.;

* the „Home“ screen now shows numbers of found and corrected entries in a recent session, not just in a last scan. Session may include several cycles: scan->fix->back->scan->fix->back in one run of RFA;

* Office 365 keys are moved from high risk list to the default excluded list;

* Invalid Uninstall Records category: unknown keys and unknown non-empty values are marked as of medium safety (risk) level;

* InvalidActiveX/COM References category: detect keys that do not have any of required values and have no subkeys;

* Invalid File Associations category: detect invalid entries that may prevent from running executable files such as .exe, .bat, .cmd;

* Invalid File Associations category: now more registry entries are scanned;

* Invalid Uninstall Records category: improved scanning that detects keys without required values; unused subkeys; invalid value types;

* setup now will not ask for Start Menu group where to save shortcuts;

* on uninstall it now will not ask user if to delete backup folder: it will just open backup folder in file explorer and suggest to review files and delete them manually;

* always set selection checkbox for an entry if it’s correction was changed manually, regardless of risk level;

* Registry Restore from .reg Files: save and read dates of .reg backup file creation/restore in digital format that is not depending on user locale settings, old human-readable format for previously created backups is still supported when reading files;

+ Registry Restore from .reg Files: search in .reg files now works in „full tree“ mode also;

+ Invalid ActiveXCOM category: wow6432 nodes are added: SoftwareWow6432NodeClassesCLSID and SoftwareClassesWow6432NodeCLSID; that nodes may contain not only just a copy of SoftwareClassesCLSID;

+ a notification about finishing any long operation is shown at the taskbar notification area if the application is not active;

– bugfix: selection checkbox was not set when user manually set the same correction that was already selected (except „leave as is“);

– bugfix: an error may appear in the Settings dialog on editing an excluded registry key;

– bugfix: if the program was started with the „/autoscan“ command line parameter and from simple user account, then the „Restart as Administrator“ dialog will not appear;

– bugfix in Auto-Start Programs category: file references without path and extension like „MsiExec /I{00010419-78E1-11D2-B60F-006097C998E7}“ may appear incorrectly found as invalid;

– a small bug fixed in checking correction results for entries – sometimes some entries may be successfuly corrected but reported as „failed to modify“;

– bugfix: in representing file sizes a comma was used as thousands separator, not user locale settings;

– bugfix: progress indicator was not shown at the program taskbar button;

– bugfix: on resize or after cancelling maximize window the treeview controls may became invisible;

– bugfix: Registry Snapshots: access violation on reading snapshots without comment (comment was left empty in the dialog);

– bugfix: the Settings dialog initial position was at the first system screen, now the initial position is at the same monitor as the main program window;

– bugfix: custom pop-up dialogs interrupted user’s work with other applications while the program is running at the background. – some minor bugs fixed;

