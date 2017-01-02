Restore Point Creator е помощна програма за създаване на точки за възстановяване на ОС Windows, както и тяхното управление. С помощта на Restore Point Creator е възможно създаването на неограничен брой точки за възстановяване коментари за всяка от тях. Restore Point Creator може да работи в автоматичен режим по разписание, като по този начин винаги ще разполагате с актуален архив на вашата операционна система. Програмата е с много прост и разбираем интерфейс, с който лесно се справят и начинаещи потребители.

При инсталиране на софтуер, засягащ важни системни компоненти, ОС Windows сама създава точки за възстановяване – локални резервни копия на системния регистър и критично важните файлове, но начинаещите потребители нерядко се затрудняват при работа с вградената Windows System Restore. Програмата Restore Point Creator предлага много по-прост и удобен начин за работа със системните точки за възстановяване на операционната система Windows. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в Restore Point Creator 5.6 Build 1:

* Included code to handle an IOException if the application settings file is locked by another process. Thanks goes out to Brad Pospisal for reporting this issue to me.

* Added two new command line switches, „-deleteoldrestorepoints“ and „-keepxnumberofrestorepoints“. Details about how to use these commands are in the About, Command Line Switches.

* Included a work around for a situation in which System Restore may return error 1058. The work around sets the reserved space to 20 GBs, enables System Restore, and attempts to create the restore point again.

* Added handling of IO.FileLoadException to the function that initiates a system restore to a previous restore point.

* Included a new handler to log IO.FileLoadException since this exception type requires more logging specific to this exception type.

* Clarified some things on the Confirm Restore Point Deletion window.

* Put additional checks into the Manage System Restore Storage Space tool.

* Moved the code that’s used to document how many restore points will be deleted by the „-keepxnumberofrestorepoints“ command line argument to another part of the program’s code.

* Added an additional call to the function that documents current restore points to the Application Event Log before the call of the function that deletes an X number of restore points to document how many system restore points the system had before and after the deletion routine.

* Fixed an issue in which the scrolling of the textbox on the Update Notification window doesn’t disable the update countdown if the user uses a touchscreen to scroll it.

* Added better handling of HTTP Protocol Errors such as 500 and 404 errors.

* Updated HTTPHelper class to version 1.225.

* Implemented a fix to a program crash in the Task Scheduler tool that could occur if the Task Scheduler library returns an invalid task start time.

Официална страница

Изтегли: Restore Point Creator 5.6 Build 1 (855 KB)