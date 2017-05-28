StaxRip е безплатна програма, с която лесно можете да конвертирате своите DVD, DVB, DV и други формати в MPEG-4 видео формат като DivX, XviD и x264 (аудио формати: MP3, AC3, AAC, Ogg Vorbis, съдържащи изходни формати: AVI, MKV, MP4, DIVX).

С StaxRip се работи изключително лесно, не се нуждае от инсталиране, не оставя записи в регистрите, не прави системни промени.

StaxRip разполага с богата помощна система, която ще ви се притече в нужда. Разработчиците гарантират, че продукта им не съдържа spyware, adware или други форми на malware.

Програмата изисква Microsoft .NET Framework, за да работи. Лиценз: Безплатен (Оpen Source).

Промени в StaxRip 1.5.0.0:

Removed Features

C# scripting support was removed because it was very heavy requiring 47 nuget packages. You can port existing C# code to PowerShell or load and execute an C# Assembly with PowerShell. Visit the support forum.

New Features

MPEG2DecPlus filter added to open d2v files with AviSynth+

VCEncC added –check-features –codec –enforce-hrd –filler –fullrange –ltr –pre-analysis –ref –tier –vbaq

x265 added –me sea –dynamic-rd –scenecut-bias –lookahead-threads –opt-cu-delta-qp –multi-pass-opt-analysis –multi-pass-opt-distortion –multi-pass-opt-rps –aq-motion –ssim-rd –hdr –hdr-opt –refine-level –limit-sao

added ‘Loop Fiter’ tab to the x265 options dialog

icons added to menus, buttons and menu editor

QSVEncC added –profile main10

colour_primaries added to MediaInfo Folder View

NVEncC added –lookahead –cbrhq –vbrhq –aq-temporal –no-b-adapt –i-adapt –output-depth –strict-gop –vbr-quality –vpp-gauss –vpp-knn –vpp-pmd –device –preset –direct –adapt-transform –enable-ltr

added the possibility to use different x265 options in first and second pass

added setting ‘Snap to desktop edges’

added option to extract timecodes file from MKV (Options > Misc, disabled by default)

added timecodes file option to muxer dialog, can be TXT or MKV

added support for hardcoded subtitles using VapourSynth for srt, ass, idx/vobsub, sup/pgs

added the possiblity to use special GUI macros like $select:val1;val2$ in filter profiles, this is now used in the defaults for AssumeFPS for instance

apps dialog will show dependencies for scripts like QTGMC

flash3kyuu_deband VapourSynth support added

new macro %eval_ps:% added to evaluate PowerShell expressions

various improvements in the batch/cli audio encoder GUI

defaults tab added to video filter profile editor and several menu editors

added option to encode audio with the channels count of the audio source file

added support for VirtualDub frame server files with vdr extension

ffmpeg demuxing GUI added, only audio is supported so far, input types can be configured in the settings (Tools > Settings > Demuxing > ffmpeg > Edit), default is avi, ts, flv

added new powershell script for re-muxing

added option to define a default subtitle name

added option to enable a default subtitle

added possibility to define tags for MKV muxer

support for using AviSynth filters in VapourSynth, LoadPlugin calls are added automatically

added cover support for MP4 and MKV muxer

added forced option for audio streams

every job is always processed in a new staxrip instance and every instance run only one job and starts then a new instance if necessary

Fixed Bugs

format ‘E-AC3 EX’ was unknown to eac3to demuxer

fixed x265 command line generation for –limit-tu

added missing check if Visual C++ 2012 is installed when masktools2, SangNom2 or VCEEncC are used

nnedi3 plugin wasn’t loaded via LoadPlugin using avs function nnedi3_rpow2

in the scripting/code editor it was often needed to right-click a second time until the context menu showed

fixed incompatible format like wmv being passed to mkvmerge and mp4box

KNLMeansCL wasn’t loaded for HAvsFunc/SMDegrain

fixed x265 context help using right-click due to changed x265 URL

fixed wrong stream used for audio encoding using eac3to when audio source file is mkv

PCM wasn’t demuxed from MP4/MOV files

shutdown was broken on creators update

changed x264 qpmin default value from 10 to 0

fixed more then one hardcoded subtitle is added to the script automatically

snap to desktop edges not working properly

fixed bug using UNC paths

copy to clipboard in MediaInfo dialog did not work

fixed PowerShell scripts not being executed on the GUI thread

fixed rare crash Win 7 failing to load included Segoe font file

fixed issues staxrip using wrong stream IDs for ffmpeg and mkvmerge

the option to demux all subtitles did only demux preferred subtitles

not all forced subtitles were picked up

each code text field in the code editor is not limited to 15 lines to prevent the dialog get’s higher then the screen and thus the OK and Cancel button disappearing offscreen

menu item hights were inconstistent with certain DPI settings

Tweaks

menu item height increased

added colorspace = „YV12“ default everywhere FFVideoSource is used to open 10Bit sources, profiles have not been reset

higher quality antialiased font rendering added in various places

ensuring form show within the bounds of the working area (screen)

reduce CPU time while encoding

the message for low disk space is shown only once before jobs are created

idx/srt/ass renderer for avs/vs is now HomeOfVapourSynthEvolution/VSFilterMod

in case there are more then ten audio files or streams a sub menu is used

audio file detection prefers now dtsma and thd files

filter context menus open a lot quicker

if the name text box in the code editor is empty the main dialog will show the code

migrated C# HDR script to PowerShell

updated VapourSynth’s built in filters

up/down menu items for the avs/vs filter list in main dialog

x265 –limit-tu defaults for slower and veryslow presets updated

in case the AviSynth script contains AudioDub the avs file can be selected as audio source file in the audio context menu

the manual filter selection dialog is now based on filter profiles and don’t show avs and vs filters together but rather avs or vs depending on avs or vs is enabled

added DGSource to VapourSynth filter profiles

added mp4box cover art extraction

filter setup now also support Automatic as source filter which is also the default now

if the subtitle source is a container like MP4/MKV StaxRip checks the forced and default option

when staxrip demuxues subtitles it writes _forced to the filename and set the forced flag when it picks up the demuxed subtitles

when the source is a container like MP4/MKV the forced and default audio flags are applied

Cancel in message boxes is now English instead of the system language

improved DPI scaling, in particular for 96 DPI

subtitle and audio mkv demuxing was merged to happen in one run

the execute command line feature in the audio dialog don’t close CMD.exe after execution

Updated Tools

QSVEncC 2.62

VCEEncC 3.06

HAvsFunc (vs) 2017-03-06

MediaInfo 0.7.93

ffmpeg 3.2.2

mvtools (vs) 18

KNLMeansCL 1.0.2

NVEncC 3.07

RgTools (avs) 0.95

AviSynth+ 2455

VapourSynth 37

VSFilterMod (avs, vs) 4

flash3kyuu_deband (avs, vs) 2.0.20140721

TIVTC (avs) 1.0.6

masktools2 2.2.7

yadifmod (vs) 10

L-SMASH-Works (avs) 929

vslsmashsource (vs) 929

qaac 2.64

mkvtoolnix 12.0.0

ffms2 2.2000 test6

mvtools2 (avs) 2.7.20.22

x265 2.4+27

MP4Box 0.7.2-DEV-rev37

x264 0.150.2833

Екрани 1 от 2

Официална страница

Изтегли: StaxRip 1.5.0.0 64-bit (83.4 MB)