StaxRip е безплатна програма, с която лесно можете да конвертирате своите DVD, DVB, DV и други формати в MPEG-4 видео формат като DivX, XviD и x264 (аудио формати: MP3, AC3, AAC, Ogg Vorbis, съдържащи изходни формати: AVI, MKV, MP4, DIVX).
С StaxRip се работи изключително лесно, не се нуждае от инсталиране, не оставя записи в регистрите, не прави системни промени.
StaxRip разполага с богата помощна система, която ще ви се притече в нужда. Разработчиците гарантират, че продукта им не съдържа spyware, adware или други форми на malware.
Програмата изисква Microsoft .NET Framework, за да работи. Лиценз: Безплатен (Оpen Source).
Промени в StaxRip 1.5.0.0:
Removed Features
C# scripting support was removed because it was very heavy requiring 47 nuget packages. You can port existing C# code to PowerShell or load and execute an C# Assembly with PowerShell. Visit the support forum.
New Features
MPEG2DecPlus filter added to open d2v files with AviSynth+
VCEncC added –check-features –codec –enforce-hrd –filler –fullrange –ltr –pre-analysis –ref –tier –vbaq
x265 added –me sea –dynamic-rd –scenecut-bias –lookahead-threads –opt-cu-delta-qp –multi-pass-opt-analysis –multi-pass-opt-distortion –multi-pass-opt-rps –aq-motion –ssim-rd –hdr –hdr-opt –refine-level –limit-sao
added ‘Loop Fiter’ tab to the x265 options dialog
icons added to menus, buttons and menu editor
QSVEncC added –profile main10
colour_primaries added to MediaInfo Folder View
NVEncC added –lookahead –cbrhq –vbrhq –aq-temporal –no-b-adapt –i-adapt –output-depth –strict-gop –vbr-quality –vpp-gauss –vpp-knn –vpp-pmd –device –preset –direct –adapt-transform –enable-ltr
added the possibility to use different x265 options in first and second pass
added setting ‘Snap to desktop edges’
added option to extract timecodes file from MKV (Options > Misc, disabled by default)
added timecodes file option to muxer dialog, can be TXT or MKV
added support for hardcoded subtitles using VapourSynth for srt, ass, idx/vobsub, sup/pgs
added the possiblity to use special GUI macros like $select:val1;val2$ in filter profiles, this is now used in the defaults for AssumeFPS for instance
apps dialog will show dependencies for scripts like QTGMC
flash3kyuu_deband VapourSynth support added
new macro %eval_ps:% added to evaluate PowerShell expressions
various improvements in the batch/cli audio encoder GUI
defaults tab added to video filter profile editor and several menu editors
added option to encode audio with the channels count of the audio source file
added support for VirtualDub frame server files with vdr extension
ffmpeg demuxing GUI added, only audio is supported so far, input types can be configured in the settings (Tools > Settings > Demuxing > ffmpeg > Edit), default is avi, ts, flv
added new powershell script for re-muxing
added option to define a default subtitle name
added option to enable a default subtitle
added possibility to define tags for MKV muxer
support for using AviSynth filters in VapourSynth, LoadPlugin calls are added automatically
added cover support for MP4 and MKV muxer
added forced option for audio streams
every job is always processed in a new staxrip instance and every instance run only one job and starts then a new instance if necessary
Fixed Bugs
format ‘E-AC3 EX’ was unknown to eac3to demuxer
fixed x265 command line generation for –limit-tu
added missing check if Visual C++ 2012 is installed when masktools2, SangNom2 or VCEEncC are used
nnedi3 plugin wasn’t loaded via LoadPlugin using avs function nnedi3_rpow2
in the scripting/code editor it was often needed to right-click a second time until the context menu showed
fixed incompatible format like wmv being passed to mkvmerge and mp4box
KNLMeansCL wasn’t loaded for HAvsFunc/SMDegrain
fixed x265 context help using right-click due to changed x265 URL
fixed wrong stream used for audio encoding using eac3to when audio source file is mkv
PCM wasn’t demuxed from MP4/MOV files
shutdown was broken on creators update
changed x264 qpmin default value from 10 to 0
fixed more then one hardcoded subtitle is added to the script automatically
snap to desktop edges not working properly
fixed bug using UNC paths
copy to clipboard in MediaInfo dialog did not work
fixed PowerShell scripts not being executed on the GUI thread
fixed rare crash Win 7 failing to load included Segoe font file
fixed issues staxrip using wrong stream IDs for ffmpeg and mkvmerge
the option to demux all subtitles did only demux preferred subtitles
not all forced subtitles were picked up
each code text field in the code editor is not limited to 15 lines to prevent the dialog get’s higher then the screen and thus the OK and Cancel button disappearing offscreen
menu item hights were inconstistent with certain DPI settings
Tweaks
menu item height increased
added colorspace = „YV12“ default everywhere FFVideoSource is used to open 10Bit sources, profiles have not been reset
higher quality antialiased font rendering added in various places
ensuring form show within the bounds of the working area (screen)
reduce CPU time while encoding
the message for low disk space is shown only once before jobs are created
idx/srt/ass renderer for avs/vs is now HomeOfVapourSynthEvolution/VSFilterMod
in case there are more then ten audio files or streams a sub menu is used
audio file detection prefers now dtsma and thd files
filter context menus open a lot quicker
if the name text box in the code editor is empty the main dialog will show the code
migrated C# HDR script to PowerShell
updated VapourSynth’s built in filters
up/down menu items for the avs/vs filter list in main dialog
x265 –limit-tu defaults for slower and veryslow presets updated
in case the AviSynth script contains AudioDub the avs file can be selected as audio source file in the audio context menu
the manual filter selection dialog is now based on filter profiles and don’t show avs and vs filters together but rather avs or vs depending on avs or vs is enabled
added DGSource to VapourSynth filter profiles
added mp4box cover art extraction
filter setup now also support Automatic as source filter which is also the default now
if the subtitle source is a container like MP4/MKV StaxRip checks the forced and default option
when staxrip demuxues subtitles it writes _forced to the filename and set the forced flag when it picks up the demuxed subtitles
when the source is a container like MP4/MKV the forced and default audio flags are applied
Cancel in message boxes is now English instead of the system language
improved DPI scaling, in particular for 96 DPI
subtitle and audio mkv demuxing was merged to happen in one run
the execute command line feature in the audio dialog don’t close CMD.exe after execution
Updated Tools
QSVEncC 2.62
VCEEncC 3.06
HAvsFunc (vs) 2017-03-06
MediaInfo 0.7.93
ffmpeg 3.2.2
mvtools (vs) 18
KNLMeansCL 1.0.2
NVEncC 3.07
RgTools (avs) 0.95
AviSynth+ 2455
VapourSynth 37
VSFilterMod (avs, vs) 4
flash3kyuu_deband (avs, vs) 2.0.20140721
TIVTC (avs) 1.0.6
masktools2 2.2.7
yadifmod (vs) 10
L-SMASH-Works (avs) 929
vslsmashsource (vs) 929
qaac 2.64
mkvtoolnix 12.0.0
ffms2 2.2000 test6
mvtools2 (avs) 2.7.20.22
x265 2.4+27
MP4Box 0.7.2-DEV-rev37
x264 0.150.2833
Официална страница
Изтегли: StaxRip 1.5.0.0 64-bit (83.4 MB)
ДОБАВИ КОМЕНТАР
Коментирай това преди всички други