Stellarium е програма, която превръща Вашия компютър в небе. Ще можете да разгледате хилядите звезди и съзвездия от Вселената, планетите и техните сателити в реално време. Програмата използва OpenGL, за да направи възможно най-реалното 3D-изображение на небето.

Погледнете звездното небе отблизо. Можете да се приближите максимално до звездите и планетите и да откриете неподозирани прекрасни гледки. Можете да се наслаждавате на огромен брой небесни тела и на повечето нови и интересни космически обекти с пълни подробности и описание, допълнени от прекрасна триизмерна графика. Stellarium има версии за Linux, Windows и Mac OS X, също така поддържа български език. Лиценз: Безплатен (GPL).

Промени в Stellarium 0.15.1 Final:

– The Digital Sky Survey (DSS) can be shown (requires online connection).

– AstroCalc is now available from the main menu and gives interesting new computational insight.

– Stellarium can act as Spout sender (important for multimedia environments; Windows only).

In addition, a lot of bugs have been fixed.

– wait() and waitFor() in the Scripting Engine no longer inhibits performance of moves.

– DE430/431 DeltaT may be OK now. We still want to test a bit more, though.

– ArchaeoLines also offers two arbitrary declination lines.

– Added support of time zones dependent by location.

– Added new skyculture: Sardinian.

– Added updates and improvements in catalogs.

– Added improvements in the GUI.

– Added cross identification data for stars from Bright Star Catalogue, 5th Revised Ed. (Hoffleit+, 1991)

A huge thanks to our community whose contributions help to make Stellarium better!

Изтегли: Stellarium 0.15.1 Final 32-bit (155 MB)

Изтегли: Stellarium 0.15.1 Final 64-bit (155 MB)