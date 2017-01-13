TeamViewer е програма, която ще ви даде възможност да се свържете към отдалечен компютър. Програмата разполага с три режима на работа: цялостното споделяне на компютъра, споделяне само на работната площ и трансфер на данни между двата компютъра. TeamViewer се състои от две части: TeamViewerQS – това е така наречената сървърна част, която трябва да е инсталирана на компютъра, с който искате да осъществите връзка и TeamViewer_Setup това е така наречена клиентска част, през която ще се свържете с отдалечената машина и инсталираната на нея сървърна част.

TeamViewer ще е от полза на хората, които поддържат компютри, намиращи се далеч от тях, при прехвърляне на файлове, при дистанционни презентации и много други отдалечени действия. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Повече за TeamViewer можете да научите от нашата статия TeamViewer – отдалечен достъп до вашият компютър.

Промени в TeamViewer 12.0.72365:

Bug fixes

•Fixed a bug where a black screen occurred when connecting to Windows Server, Windows 7 or Windows 10

•Fixed a bug that prevented the file transfer from being able to leverage full transfer speeds

•Fixed a bug where the reconnect information message box did not open after restarting the remote machine manually

•Fixed a bug where it was not possible to reconnect when restarting the remote machine during a „session code“-based session to a custom QuickSupport module

•Fixed a bug where it was not possible to assign a device to an account via the in session dashboard

•Fixed a bug where it was not possible to chat with a single participant during a meeting

•Improved scrolling behaviour in Computer & Contacts list using the new user interface

•Fixed a bug where the session code was still editable after it was closed in the new user interface

•Solved some other issues which caused crashes

•Minor improvements and fixes

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: TeamViewer 12.0.72365 (17.6 MB)

Изтегли: TeamViewer Portable 12.0.72365 (21.5 MB)