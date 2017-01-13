TeamViewer е програма, която ще ви даде възможност да се свържете към отдалечен компютър. Програмата разполага с три режима на работа: цялостното споделяне на компютъра, споделяне само на работната площ и трансфер на данни между двата компютъра. TeamViewer се състои от две части: TeamViewerQS – това е така наречената сървърна част, която трябва да е инсталирана на компютъра, с който искате да осъществите връзка и TeamViewer_Setup това е така наречена клиентска част, през която ще се свържете с отдалечената машина и инсталираната на нея сървърна част.
TeamViewer ще е от полза на хората, които поддържат компютри, намиращи се далеч от тях, при прехвърляне на файлове, при дистанционни презентации и много други отдалечени действия. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).
Повече за TeamViewer можете да научите от нашата статия TeamViewer – отдалечен достъп до вашият компютър.
Промени в TeamViewer 12.0.72365:
Bug fixes
•Fixed a bug where a black screen occurred when connecting to Windows Server, Windows 7 or Windows 10
•Fixed a bug that prevented the file transfer from being able to leverage full transfer speeds
•Fixed a bug where the reconnect information message box did not open after restarting the remote machine manually
•Fixed a bug where it was not possible to reconnect when restarting the remote machine during a „session code“-based session to a custom QuickSupport module
•Fixed a bug where it was not possible to assign a device to an account via the in session dashboard
•Fixed a bug where it was not possible to chat with a single participant during a meeting
•Improved scrolling behaviour in Computer & Contacts list using the new user interface
•Fixed a bug where the session code was still editable after it was closed in the new user interface
•Solved some other issues which caused crashes
•Minor improvements and fixes
Официална страница
Изтегли: TeamViewer 12.0.72365 (17.6 MB)
Изтегли: TeamViewer Portable 12.0.72365 (21.5 MB)