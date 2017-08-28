The GodFather е мощен мениджър за аудиофайлове. С него можете да преименувате песни, да редактирате таговете с информация за тях, да преподредите колекцията си от музика, да създавате плейлисти, да просвирите избран от Вас файл, да конвертирате музикални файлове, да промените битрейда им и много други. Предлага многоезичен интерфейс, включително и на български език. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).
Промени в The GodFather 0.89 Final:
New/Changed
*New right click command, ‘Open file in explorer’
*New columns: encoding/tag type/path/directory/file date/file time
*Added support for Bad ID3v2.3 tags using ID3v2.2 frames
*Library added fields compilation,content group,conductor, media type
*Library small UI changes
*Support for the Initial Key field
*Option to use the current folder for Open/Save file dialogs
*Added miscellaneous options for the grid appearance
*Restructure: ‘Remove empty folders’ option added
*Restructure: Added support for presets
*Restructure: ‘Other files’ can now include entire folders (e.g *.m3u;covers )
*Drag n Drop allowed for template image
*Library: improved list parsing for tones/styles and added situation,composer,genre
*Library: listings used on tree
*Library: Added artist rating
*Workflow recap
*Presets dialog enhanced
*All controls that accept %variables have a context menu attached
*Option for ID3v2 language descriptor added
*Grid column presets remember row height, header height, word wrap
*Internal optimizations
*Updated compiler, support for high DPI screens
*Option to keep original track padding
Fixes
*Rename: Preview will no longer produce an empty result under some circumstances
*Rename: Illegal character removal is executed after the work flow
*Minor script engine corrections
*%!u<ulpfs>% case variables corrected
*Library, Unicode temporary playlist is used for play and enqueue operations
*Web queries containing certain Unicode characters work correctly
*Presets dialog smaller fixes
*Library track sorting fixed
*some regex functionality restored
*%R% variable padding fix for mp4 files
*Small Online script updates +++
*Minor Restructure fix for illegal folder names
*Command line decoding with flac.exe always uses the -F switch (ignore decoding errors)
*illegal folder names ending with ‘.’ fixed during restructure
*Organize/restructure script combo will refresh correctly
*Full tag edit: deleting pictures always refreshes the display correctly
*Library: minor UI fixes
*Library random record generator fixes
Официална страница
Изтегли: The GodFather 0.89 Final (5.84 MB)
