The GodFather е мощен мениджър за аудиофайлове. С него можете да преименувате песни, да редактирате таговете с информация за тях, да преподредите колекцията си от музика, да създавате плейлисти, да просвирите избран от Вас файл, да конвертирате музикални файлове, да промените битрейда им и много други. Предлага многоезичен интерфейс, включително и на български език. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в The GodFather 0.89 Final:

New/Changed

*New right click command, ‘Open file in explorer’

*New columns: encoding/tag type/path/directory/file date/file time

*Added support for Bad ID3v2.3 tags using ID3v2.2 frames

*Library added fields compilation,content group,conductor, media type

*Library small UI changes

*Support for the Initial Key field

*Option to use the current folder for Open/Save file dialogs

*Added miscellaneous options for the grid appearance

*Restructure: ‘Remove empty folders’ option added

*Restructure: Added support for presets

*Restructure: ‘Other files’ can now include entire folders (e.g *.m3u;covers )

*Drag n Drop allowed for template image

*Library: improved list parsing for tones/styles and added situation,composer,genre

*Library: listings used on tree

*Library: Added artist rating

*Workflow recap

*Presets dialog enhanced

*All controls that accept %variables have a context menu attached

*Option for ID3v2 language descriptor added

*Grid column presets remember row height, header height, word wrap

*Internal optimizations

*Updated compiler, support for high DPI screens

*Option to keep original track padding

Fixes

*Rename: Preview will no longer produce an empty result under some circumstances

*Rename: Illegal character removal is executed after the work flow

*Minor script engine corrections

*%!u<ulpfs>% case variables corrected

*Library, Unicode temporary playlist is used for play and enqueue operations

*Web queries containing certain Unicode characters work correctly

*Presets dialog smaller fixes

*Library track sorting fixed

*some regex functionality restored

*%R% variable padding fix for mp4 files

*Small Online script updates +++

*Minor Restructure fix for illegal folder names

*Command line decoding with flac.exe always uses the -F switch (ignore decoding errors)

*illegal folder names ending with ‘.’ fixed during restructure

*Organize/restructure script combo will refresh correctly

*Full tag edit: deleting pictures always refreshes the display correctly

*Library: minor UI fixes

*Library random record generator fixes

