Tixati е мощен безплатен клиент за мрежата BitTorrent, разработван във версии за Windows и Linux. Приложението е изключително непретенциозно откъм системни ресурси. Програмата разполага с широки възможности и приятен интуитивен интерфейс с възможност за пълно персонализиране. С нея ще можете да ограничавате скоростите на сваляне или качване, да преглеждате детайлна информация за всеки торент поотделно, притежава вграден RSS четец, поддържа DHT и PeerExchange и много други. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в Tixati 2.53:

Version 2.53 is now available. This is a major upgrade with several important fixes and improvements.

All channels now have a fully decentralized forum that is available next to the Chat tab. Messages are organized into a threaded view, numerous layout options are available, and a full set of moderation controls allow the channel’s operators to maintain their forum. Private messages between users can also be posted and are encrypted against the recipient’s public key.

Other aspects of channel operation have been greatly improved as well. Shared user data, such as links, text, and forum messages, are now automatically segmented with a much more intelligent algorithm, which minimizes the bandwidth used to propagate changes when a small amount of content is added to a large shared collection. We have also spent a lot of time and effort working on the channel connection to connection protocol so that synchronization of user data is much more reliable and efficient.

There have also been numerous improvements throughout the core framework that underpins the entire program. We have made several fixes and improvements to our cross-platform native GUI toolkit, and have also made performance-critical optimizations in some of the core string-processing and encoding routines that are relied upon throughout the app.

More improvements are on the way.

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: Tixati 2.53 за Windows x86 (12.6 MB)

Изтегли: Tixati 2.53 за Windows x64 (12.7 MB)

Изтегли: Tixati 2.53 Portable (48.2 MB)

Изтегли: Tixati 2.53 за Linux