WebSite-Watcher 2017 17.0 Beta 1 / 2016 16.3 Final

WebSite-Watcher Ви позволява да наблюдавате сайтовете за ъпдейти и промени. Така можете да следите своята конкуренция, без дори да си помръднете пръста. Когато програмата открие промени в някой сайт, тя запазва новата и старата версия на сайта и оцветява променените участъци от текста.

Можете да организирате сайтовете, които следите, в различни категории, да прилагате филтри за пренебрегване на често променящи се части от дадена страница, да избирате между различни методи за следене и много други възможности.

WebSite-Watcher следи за обновявания и промени любимите ви уебсайтове. Когато програмата открие някакви промени, веднага ги оцветява и запазва в удобен за преглеждане вид. Освен това можете да прилагате различни филтри за често променящи се секции, да следите новинарски групи, форуми и други динамично променящи се страници. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в WebSite-Watcher 2017 17.0 Beta 1:

◾[+] Abitlity to run multiple instances of WebSite-Watcher on the same PC. To run a second instance of WebSite-Watcher, you have to install a second copy of WebSite-Watcher as portable edition into a separate folder which can then be started and executed simultaneously to the first installation.

◾[+] Cloud Sync: New feature to synchronize a bookmark database via the Cloud or a local/network drive. For example if you use WebSite-Watcher on your PC and on your notebook, you can easily synchronize your bookmark database via the Cloud. All data stored in the Cloud is encrypted with AES-256. This feature replaces the old Synchronize feature that was available in WebSite-Watcher 2016 and prior.

◾[+] The bookmark actions „Send e-mail“ and „Open bookmark“ no longer need the action „Mark as read“ when the bookmarks aren’t opened within WebSite-Watcher. This work flow is now detected and handled automatically by WebSite-Watcher. A missing „Mark as read“ action was often the culprit of a wrong behavior when sending out e-mails. To disable that new automatism, you can use the program tweak: ActionsAutomaticallyMarkAsRead=0

◾[+] Send e-mail in text format + attach files: WSW now creates a ZIP file with related CSS/image files and attaches the ZIP (instead of just the HTML files without CSS/image files). The old behavior to send just HTML files without CSS/images can be enabled with the program tweak: ActionsSendMailAttachAsZip=0

◾[+] Script: New command CloudSync to synchronize bookmarks via Cloud

◾[+] Performance improvement on certain PCs when checking bookmarks, especially on PCs without SSD

◾[+] WebSite-Watcher supports images that are embedded in the source web pages or RSS feeds

◾[+] RSS/Atom feeds – Black/Whitelist: Button „Test selected line“

◾[x] RSS/Atom feeds: Improved detection and auto-correction of errors in RSS feeds

◾[+] Bookmark properties / user defined User Agent: Easy way to set Chrome or Firefox as User Agent. This will insert the vairables {chrome} or {firefox} which will then be replaced by the correct user agent when the bookmark are checked.

◾[+] Tools + Test server: Ping and Trace Route commands to test the availability of a server

◾[+] Bookmark properties + Test server (drop down menu on the right side of the URL field): Ping and Trace Route commands to test the availability of a server

◾[+] LinkedIn pages automatically use the check technology „Internet Explorer/Browser“

◾[+] Sending e-mails: process can be aborted

◾[x] Executing scripts: Script errors are displayed in the WebSite-Watcher main window, for example when a defined target folder does not exist

◾[x] Opening the bookmark properties with Alt+Enter no longer causes a sound

◾[x] CSS filters improved (did not work in combination with certain HTML tags)

◾[+] Download Manager: Shortcut „Del“ to delete selected items

◾[+] Plugins: New function „StringList_RemoveDuplicates“

◾[-] WSW could crash when checking pages with changed SVG images

◾[-] Keywords feature in Virtual Folders did not work for locally saved files and FTP files

◾[+] MiniBrowser: Executing check macros can be aborted

◾[+] If the internal browser is maximized, the password manager KeePass can be used to insert user/password into web pages (page title and URL are placed in the window title bar with is required for the KeePass autofill mechanism)

◾[x] Default shortcuts: Ctrl+Shift+0 changed to Ctrl+9 (since Ctrl+Shift+0 can be used as global shortcut by Windows)

◾[x] Highlighting keywords in the Analyze tab improved

◾[x] Filter system: hellip character correctly supported

◾[x] Improved compatibility with Win10/IE11

◾[-] Sending e-mails: Underscore character was stripped from e-mail subjects

◾Smaller improvements and optimizations

