Wipe е безплатен, лесен и мощен системен инструмент за почистване на историята от браузването, index.dat файлове, кеша на браузърите, временни интернет файлове, историята на търсенето в Интернет и др.

С Wipe ще заличите хронологията от действията си в Интернет и следите от работата си на компютъра. Трият се „бисквитките“, кеша, временните интернет файлове, автоматичното дописване на посетени уеб адреси и други. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в Wipe 17.00:

This program release dedicated to the new 2017 year, which is coming very shortly. We wish you all the best, happy new year!

• First of all we have changed design of the program. Now it looks different, however, almost all buttons on the same places so you will recognize your favorite program easily. In next year the program will look more classical, with black and dark-red colors.

• Fixed critical error which appears sometime during cleanup.

• We have identified 755 error and we have provided more information about it. We’re working to find a solution.

• Added new option in the preferences for the TrayAgent. Now you can hide icons of the programs in the menu for faster load.

• Added support for new browser Maxthon 5.

• Added support for new browser Cyberfox 50.

• Added support for browser Opera 43.

• Added support for browser IceDragon 50.

• Added support for browser Torch 53.

• Date of release: 22 December 2016.

