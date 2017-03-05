xplorer² е файлов и информационен мениджър, който се придържа към философията „ефективност посредством простота“. Без да преоткрива колелото, той интегрира най-добрите отличителни черти на Windows шел архитектурата в малък, ефективен и пестящ ресурси пакет, който веднага заработва за Вас. Но погледнете малко по-внимателно и ще откриете цял нов свят под повърхността, който предлага власт, точност и гъвкавост, и ще увеличи Вашата всекидневна продуктивност до краен предел.

xplorer² е изграден на базата на Windows Explorer и добавя множество полезни и интересни функции. Наред с това този мениджър е изключително лек, компактен и лесен за работа. С допълнителните възможности за потребителска настройка, два панела за работа и възможност за използване на табове, вие можете да откриете своя заместник на стандартния файлов мениджър за MS Windows. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Повече за xplorer2 можете да научите от нашата статия xplorer² – кратко ревю.

Промени в xplorer² 3.4.0.0 Final:

* Added T(emporary) in the list of file attributes to show temporary files

* Text preview and keyword searching works in phones and cameras too (not just thumbnails). This extracts a temporary file. If the phone file is larger than nMaxZipExtractSize (see TOOLS > OPTIONS menu, General property page, „Item in ZIP/FTP“ setting) then nothing is extracted.

* GAOPT_NODRBAREMPTY policy works for the folder tree too, not just the drivebar. It hides any empty removable drives you have. Use TOOLS > ADVANCED OPTIONS to manage this setting (Global page, Don’t check for empty drives). This option also hides empty CDR/DVD drives like windows explorer does it. If you want to see all the registered drives, browse „My Computer“ (This PC) in a regular folder pane.

* When searching for text inside files, and when you tick „Search non-text files“ or „Search All files“ options, it is possible that you will waste time searching in huge video files where nothing will be found. That’s why a local (layout) setting nBinSearchMaxSizeMB introduces a cutoff limit to avoid searching in huge binary files. The default is 50 MB. Note this doesn’t affect files that expose text filters, only true binary files. Set it to 0 to turn off the safety feature and search all files. Alternatively, to bypass nBinSearchMaxSizeMB limit, force the encoding to RAW.

* [P] custom grouping information is saved as part of custom folder settings. Grouping is also possible on many non-stock date columns. Finally custom groups are remembered even if they are not saved under CUSTOMIZE > CUSTOM GROUPS list. All possible changeovers from/to special folders, customized folders and default settings are handled properly.

* When tight thumbnail spacing is enabled (GIOPT_PACKEDTHUMBS from advanced settings) no filenames are shown next to the thumbnails. You can see the filename using the infotip (on mouse hover) or the Details pane or press F2 key for a fake rename.

* If you start a drag while xplorer² window is not upfront, then the window will stay behind to help you find the drop target. This is how windows explorer does it. Alternatively you can use ALT+TAB keys while dragging (or hover over the windows taskbar) to bring your target drop window upfront.

* [P] xplorer² got very-long-path (>=260 letters) aware! Now you can browse into super deep folders almost without noticing any difference. There are a few things that won’t work, but most file operations will work fine. Most noticeable is the difficulty to open any documents (!) stored in deep folders; xplorer² tries but many programs are not prepared to handle their documents down deep. We’ll have to wait until such a time when microsoft improve the shell (LongPathsEnabled registry tweak won’t help). The safe way to open deep files is to shorten the path through a junction as explained here:

http://zabkat.com/blog/21Jun09-deep-folder-hierarchies.htm

* [P] Deep paths are supported for windows XP and later. If your xplorer² doesn’t seem to like them, use TOOLS > ADVANCED OPTIONS menu command and make sure the global registry option GAOPT_XLONGPATHS is enabled. Then you can start creating folders within folders with <F8> key to reach unfathomable depths!

* [P] Deep items cannot show the Shell context menu or show a property page. You must make do with commands available in xplorer² own menus (there are quite a few of them 🙂

* [P] For better Preview results, use the DRAFT preview tab when browsing super-deep folders. editor², the internal editor/viewer can also reach inside very deep text files (press F3 or F4 keys to load something into editor²). Native previewers and media (audio/video) sadly won’t work in the deep.

* [P] robust paste (ctrl+C then ctrl+V) in deep folders will allow duplication if a single file is selected. Covers for failure of EDIT > DUPLICATE menu command in deep folders.

* [P] Plain delete in deep folders doesn’t work but you can use SHIFT+DEL (=trash) key combination to permanently remove selected items. Note this cannot be UNDONE, so be careful.

* [P] Dragging OUT of a deep folder and dropping into a regular folder will not work; as a workaround you can use robust copy or plain copy/paste. Note the opposite drag-drop direction (from „shallow“ to deep) does work. Dragging with the RIGHT mouse button doesn’t show a menu. Instead use the SHIFT modifier while you drag if you want to MOVE files (default operation is COPY)

* [P] Extended shell columns or legacy column handlers won’t work in deep folders, however most of xplorer² own [S]tock columns work. You can also search for text inside documents, so file searches are pretty much ON in deep folders. [U] The down side is that WDS index doesn’t work down deep so all searches are going to be slower.

* List of other small details that WON’T work in long paths: custom folder settings, running DOS commands or batch scripts, starting programs if the EXE is stored deep, creating plain shortcuts/links (but hard links, symbolic and folder juctions are fine)

* [U] Fast searching for filenames through MFT should work in deep paths but you must run xplorer² elevated (full admin).

* Changed manifest for DPI awareness; xplorer² should look crisp on high DPI displays (large text size) without tweaks

* global registry setting GAOPT_NOSHELLDOBJ (=2) prevents the use of shell’s dataobject for file transfers. Should prevent windows 10 blocking xplorer² when large files are transferred through paste or drag/drop. For best results always prefer robust copy with <F5> key which never blocks and has tons of other copy options.

* EDIT > EXPORT CSV menu command saves the contents of the active view pane as a comma separated CSV text file (UTF8 encoding). Each file detail gets its own column. This CSV can be later imported into microsoft Excel and similar software for printing etc. You can also do this kind of data extraction using <CTRL+P> command via clipboard text.

* Huge strings are stored in the registry/INI settings in LZW-compressed/base64 encoding to minimize the impact of long paths in settings

* [U] total commander WCX (packer) plugins can be used to browse into exotic archive types. Installation is similar to earlier plugins (WLX/WDX) using the TCPLUGINS.INI settings file in shell:appdatazabkat folder (or in the xplorer² installation folder if run from a USB).

[PackerPlugins]

0=C:UsersmeDownloadswcx_7zip7zip.wcx

0_detect=7zip,7z

1=%X2DIR%pluginsother.wcx

1_detect=some,exotic,stuff

Users familiar with WLX/WDX plugins may notice the difference in the detect string format. Packers use simple comma separated lists of file extensions that each packer can deal with. Also note the (possible) use of %X2DIR% environmental variable to specify a portable plugin. %X2DIR% is the path (includes trailing backslash) to the xplorer² executable, handy if you are running it off a USB stick.

For ideas what kind of plugins are available, see http://totalcmd.net/directory/packer.html

These plugins allow xplorer² to enter archives like as if they were zipfolders; you can do all read-related actions in these archives, including previewing, searching and extracting. At present you CANNOT delete or add to these archives.

Many plugins work in deep paths too (namespace extensions, even plain ZIPfolders, don’t work in paths >260 characters)

xplorer² professional users can get access to most of these formats using the 7zNSE shell extension (sadly not very portable)

http://zabkat.com/blog/compressed-folder-shell-extension.htm

* [U] FILE > ENTER ARCHIVE menu command attempts to browse into „hidden“ archive formats, e.g. APPX, JAR or DOCX (all are actually zipfolders!). Requires a suitable generic WCX plugin installed like http://totalcmd.net/plugring/Total7zip.html . An alternative to using this command is to add extension(s) to the detection string of the packer that can deal with extra formats. Then you just press ENTER to browse into such archives.

* [P] WLX and WDX plugins should work in deep paths, if they are capable of dealing with extra long filenames. Please try it with your plugin of choice and see how it goes!

Изтегли: xplorer² 3.4.0.0 Final 32-bit (2.13 MB)

Изтегли: xplorer² 3.4.0.0 Final 64-bit (2.23 MB)