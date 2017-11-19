В края на настоящата седмица се състоя церемонията по връчването на наградите на Golden Joystick. Събитието, състояло се в лондонската зала „Блумзбъри Биг Топ“ определи The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild за игра на годината. Гласуването, което разчита на онлайн вот от геймъри по целия свят (освен наградата на критиката) определи името връщането на класика, като най-успешно заглавие. Играта спечели статуетки в категориите „Най-добър звук“, най-добра игра за Nintendo, наградата на критиката и „Игра на годината“. Конкуренти за последната категория бяха Assassin’s Creed Origins, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 7, Destiny 2, Persona 5, Monument Valley 2, новият Dishonored, Super Mario Odyssey и PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
Ето и пълният списък с наградените:
- Best Storytelling – Horizon Zero Dawn
- Best Visual Design – Cuphead
- Best Audio – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun – Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn)
- Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective – Friday the 13th: The Game
- Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Studio of the Year – Nintendo EPD
- Best VR Game – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel – Agilities
- eSports Team of the Year – Seoul Dynasty (formerly Lunatic-Hai)
- eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP – Overwatch
- Best Streamer / Broadcaster – Markiplier
- Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades – Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Horizon Zero Dawn
- Xbox Game of the Year – Cuphead
- PC Game of the Year – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Critics’ Choice Award – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly – Ashly Burch
- Hall of Fame – Final Fantasy
- Most Wanted Award – The Last of Us Part II
- Still Playing Award – World of Tanks
- Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph – Debbie Bestwick MBE
- Lifetime Achievement – Sid Meier
- Ultimate Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
