В края на настоящата седмица се състоя церемонията по връчването на наградите на Golden Joystick. Събитието, състояло се в лондонската зала „Блумзбъри Биг Топ“ определи The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild за игра на годината. Гласуването, което разчита на онлайн вот от геймъри по целия свят (освен наградата на критиката) определи името връщането на класика, като най-успешно заглавие. Играта спечели статуетки в категориите „Най-добър звук“, най-добра игра за Nintendo, наградата на критиката и „Игра на годината“. Конкуренти за последната категория бяха Assassin’s Creed Origins, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 7, Destiny 2, Persona 5, Monument Valley 2, новият Dishonored, Super Mario Odyssey и PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Ето и пълният списък с наградените: