Gamescom 2017: Всички игри, които ще бъдат подобрени за Xbox One X

Над сто сегашни и предстоящи заглавия ще получат безплатни подобрения за новата ревизия Xbox One X.

Новината дойде от голямото геймърско изложение Gamescom 2017, което се провежда в момента в Германия.

Xbox One X, която излиза на 7 ноември, ще ви позволи да стриймвате и записвате гейм клипове в 4К при 60 кадъра в секунда, както и ще подкарва по-бързо игрите, благодарение на своите шест терафлопа графична мощност.

Microsoft обяви и пълния списък на подобрените заглавия, които ще се възползват от хардуера на Xbox One X:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astroneer (Game Preview)

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

Code Vein

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders 3

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Dragon Ball Z Fighter Z

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA Sports FIFA 18

Elex

Elite: Dangerous

Everspace

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy 15

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia 3

Mantis Burn Racing

Metal Gear Survive

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

Pixar Rush

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RiME

Roblox

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

Smite

Sonic Forces

Star Wars 2 Battlefront

State of Decay 2

Steep

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

Superhot

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon