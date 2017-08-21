Gamescom 2017: Всички игри, които ще бъдат подобрени за Xbox One X

Над сто сегашни и предстоящи заглавия ще получат безплатни подобрения за новата ревизия Xbox One X.
Новината дойде от голямото геймърско изложение Gamescom 2017, което се провежда в момента в Германия.
Xbox One X, която излиза на 7 ноември, ще ви позволи да стриймвате и записвате гейм клипове в 4К при 60 кадъра в секунда, както и ще подкарва по-бързо игрите, благодарение на своите шест терафлопа графична мощност.
Microsoft обяви и пълния списък на подобрените заглавия, които ще се възползват от хардуера на Xbox One X:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Anthem
ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Astroneer (Game Preview)
Battlerite
Below
Black Desert
Brawlout
Chess Ultra
Code Vein
Conan Exiles
Crackdown 3
Danger Zone
Dark and Light
Darksiders 3
Dead Rising 4
Deep Rock Galactic
Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
Dragon Ball Z Fighter Z
Dynasty Warriors 9
EA Sports FIFA 18
Elex
Elite: Dangerous
Everspace
F1 2017
Fable Fortune
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy 15
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Gravel
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
Hitman
Jurassic Park
Killer Instinct
Killing Floor 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18
Mafia 3
Mantis Burn Racing
Metal Gear Survive
Metro: Exodus
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Minion Masters
Monster Hunter: World
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Ooblets
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
Outcast – Second Contact
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
Pixar Rush
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Railway Empire
Real Farm Simulator 2017
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
Roblox
Robocraft Infinity
Rocket League
Sea of Thieves
Slime Rancher
Smite
Sonic Forces
Star Wars 2 Battlefront
State of Decay 2
Steep
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
Superhot
Surviving Mars
Tennis World Tour
The Artful Escape
The Crew 2
The Darwin Project
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Night
The Long Dark
The Surge
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Train Sim World
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
Warframe
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
We Happy Few
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Zoo Tycoon
