Uncharted 4 с най-много номинации на D.I.C.E. Awards

от
Методи Дамянов
-
0
10

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End получи признание от Академията за интерактивни изкуства и науки, след като организацията анонсира номинираните за 20-тите D.I.C.E. Awards. Те ще бъдат връчени след провеждането на D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit, който ще се проведе през февруари в Мандалей Конвеншън Сентър Бей в Лас Вегас. Играта е с най-много номинации за престижните отличия със своите 10 номинации.

56 игри общо са номинираните в 24 категории. След Uncharted 4, с най-много номинации е Inside с девет, следван от Battlefield 1 и The Last Guardian – със седем и Firewatch и Overwatch с по шест. Ето и някои от категориите и номинираните за тях игри:
Game of the Year

Battlefield 1
Inside
Overwatch
Pokémon Go
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Inside
Overwatch
Street Fighter V
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Battlefield 1
Inside
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Story 

Firewatch
Inside
Oxenfree
That Dragon, Cancer
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Firewatch
Inside
Superhot
That Dragon, Cancer

Action Game of the Year

Battlefield 1
Doom
Gears of War 4
Overwatch
Titanfall 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Firewatch
Inside
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Family Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Ratchet & Clank
Rock Band Rivals
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders
Fire Emblem Fates
Kirby: Planet Robobot
Pokemon Sun/Moon
Severed

Mobile Game of the Year

Clash Royale
Crashlands
Gardenscapes – New Acres
Pokémon Go
Reigns

RPG/MMO of the Year

Dark Souls 3
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Hyper Light Drifter
The Division
World of Warcraft: Legion

По време на церемонията се очаква директорът на сериите The Elder Scrolls и Fallout да получи награда за цялостен принос. Ще може да наблюдавате на живо церемонията на 23.02. тук.

СВЪРЗАНИ НОВИНИОЩЕ ОТ ТОЗИ АВТОР

ДОБАВИ КОМЕНТАР

Напишете вашия коментар!
Моля въведете вашето име