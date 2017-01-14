Uncharted 4 с най-много номинации на D.I.C.E. Awards

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End получи признание от Академията за интерактивни изкуства и науки, след като организацията анонсира номинираните за 20-тите D.I.C.E. Awards. Те ще бъдат връчени след провеждането на D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit, който ще се проведе през февруари в Мандалей Конвеншън Сентър Бей в Лас Вегас. Играта е с най-много номинации за престижните отличия със своите 10 номинации.

56 игри общо са номинираните в 24 категории. След Uncharted 4, с най-много номинации е Inside с девет, следван от Battlefield 1 и The Last Guardian – със седем и Firewatch и Overwatch с по шест. Ето и някои от категориите и номинираните за тях игри:

Game of the Year

Battlefield 1

Inside

Overwatch

Pokémon Go

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End



Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Inside

Overwatch

Street Fighter V

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Battlefield 1

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Firewatch

Inside

Oxenfree

That Dragon, Cancer

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End



Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Firewatch

Inside

Superhot

That Dragon, Cancer

Action Game of the Year

Battlefield 1

Doom

Gears of War 4

Overwatch

Titanfall 2



Adventure Game of the Year

Firewatch

Inside

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Family Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Ratchet & Clank

Rock Band Rivals

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS



Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest Builders

Fire Emblem Fates

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Pokemon Sun/Moon

Severed

Mobile Game of the Year

Clash Royale

Crashlands

Gardenscapes – New Acres

Pokémon Go

Reigns

RPG/MMO of the Year

Dark Souls 3

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Hyper Light Drifter

The Division

World of Warcraft: Legion

По време на церемонията се очаква директорът на сериите The Elder Scrolls и Fallout да получи награда за цялостен принос. Ще може да наблюдавате на живо церемонията на 23.02. тук.