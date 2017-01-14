Uncharted 4 с най-много номинации на D.I.C.E. Awards

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End получи признание от Академията за интерактивни изкуства и науки, след като организацията анонсира номинираните за 20-тите D.I.C.E. Awards. Те ще бъдат връчени след провеждането на D.I.C.E. (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Summit, който ще се проведе през февруари в Мандалей Конвеншън Сентър Бей в Лас Вегас. Играта е с най-много номинации за престижните отличия със своите 10 номинации.
56 игри общо са номинираните в 24 категории. След Uncharted 4, с най-много номинации е Inside с девет, следван от Battlefield 1 и The Last Guardian – със седем и Firewatch и Overwatch с по шест. Ето и някои от категориите и номинираните за тях игри:
Game of the Year
Battlefield 1
Inside
Overwatch
Pokémon Go
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Inside
Overwatch
Street Fighter V
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Battlefield 1
Inside
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Firewatch
Inside
Oxenfree
That Dragon, Cancer
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Battlefield 1
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
1979 Revolution: Black Friday
Firewatch
Inside
Superhot
That Dragon, Cancer
Action Game of the Year
Battlefield 1
Doom
Gears of War 4
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Adventure Game of the Year
Firewatch
Inside
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Family Game of the Year
Dragon Quest Builders
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Ratchet & Clank
Rock Band Rivals
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
Handheld Game of the Year
Dragon Quest Builders
Fire Emblem Fates
Kirby: Planet Robobot
Pokemon Sun/Moon
Severed
Mobile Game of the Year
Clash Royale
Crashlands
Gardenscapes – New Acres
Pokémon Go
Reigns
RPG/MMO of the Year
Dark Souls 3
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Hyper Light Drifter
The Division
World of Warcraft: Legion
По време на церемонията се очаква директорът на сериите The Elder Scrolls и Fallout да получи награда за цялостен принос. Ще може да наблюдавате на живо церемонията на 23.02. тук.