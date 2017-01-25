EmEditor е богат на функции текстов редактор, който поддържа Unicode и позволява на тези от потребителите си, които се занимават с програмиране, да пишат комфортно на множество езици.

EmEditor оцветява синтаксиса на много програмистки езици, включително: ASP, C++, C#, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, JSP, Pascal (Delphi), Perl, PHP, Python, Ruby, SQL, Tex (LaTeX), VBScript и Windows Script. EmEditor предлага drag & drop способности; търсене и подменяне; моделиране на менютата и др. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в EmEditor Professional 16.4.0 Final:

New General Features

•The new Auto Copy feature allows you to copy the selection automatically to the Clipboard without selecting the Copy command (CTRL + C). While the Auto Copy mode is on, the selection will be copied to the Clipboard immediately before the selection is deselected or deleted, immediately before the active document is switched, or the editor loses the keyboard focus. However, it does not work during the CSV cell mode.

•The Delete/Bookmark Duplicate Lines (Advanced) command and Sort by Multiple Columns commands can be recorded as a macro now.

•When deleting duplicates of an already sorted document, setting the Compare Adjacent Lines Only (Assume Presorted) check box dramatically increases the speed of the operation.

New Macros

•AutoCopy.jsee (Toggles the Auto Copy feature, equivalent to the Auto Copy command)

•Icons were added to all the standard macros.

New Options

•The Auto Copy check box was added to the Edit tab of the Customize dialog box.

•The Compare Adjacent Lines Only (Assume Presorted) and In the Selection Only check boxes were added to the Delete/Bookmark Duplicate Lines dialog box.

•The In the Selection Only check box was added to the Sort by Multiple Columns dialog box.

•The Show Arrows check box was added to the Scroll tab of configuration properties.

•The Customize Macros dialog box can be resizable now. The My Macros list in the My Macros tab now allows you to select multiple items, and it also allows you to drag and drop selected items. The Top, Bottom, and Reset buttons were added to the My Macros tab, and Delete All button is obsolete. While the My Macros list has the keyboard focus, CTRL + A allows you to select all items.

New Commands

•Auto Copy

Plug-in API New Features

•The EE_MANAGE_DUPLICATES and EE_SORT messages were added.

•The Editor_ManageDuplicates and Editor_Sort inline functions were added.

•The MANAGE_DUPLICATES_INFO, COLUMN_INFO, and SORT_INFO structures were added.

•The EEID_AUTO_COPY command was added.

Macro New Features

•The DeleteDuplicates method and Sort method were added to the Document object.

•#status directive … Specifies the status (whether the macro is enabled and whether it is checked) of the current macro should mimic the command specified by the ID.

Bug Fixes

•Fixed some issues related to using a high-DPI monitor or multiple different-DPI monitors.

•Fixed some issues related to the CSV cell mode.

•Fixed some issues related to the Filter feature.

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: EmEditor Professional 16.4.0 x86 (6.39 MB)

Изтегли: EmEditor Professional 16.4.0 x64 (6.59 MB)