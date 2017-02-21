Macrium Reflect Free е програма за работа с дискови образи и архивиране на данни. Macrium Reflect Free позволява създаването на копие на твърдия диск с инсталирана операционна система, дори и при работеща ОС Windows и без предварително рестартиране на компютъра.

Други особености на Macrium Reflect Free: създаване на цялостен образ на диска или само на негови дялове, клониране на твърдия диск, създаденият образ може да бъде записан на локален твърд диск, мрежови диск и оптичен диск, поддържа се работа по разписание, използване на Microsoft Volume Shadow (VSS), записаният диск може да бъде възстановен от Linux или BartPE среда, висока скорост на работа, запис на информацията върху CD и DVD, поддръжка на 32 и 64-битови операционни системи. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в Macrium Reflect Free 6.3.1734:

In-place upgrade to Reflect v7

This release accepts Macrium Reflect v7 keys and will upgrade to v7 by Taking ‘Other Tasks’ > ‘Check for updates’.

•Avast AV software problem

A recent update to Avast AV software has prevented Macrium Reflect scheduled tasks from running. This release includes an automatic workaround to run tasks using the Windows SYSTEM account.

Note: Scheduled backups will not be visible in the Windows notification area when running as SYSTEM.

•New registry entry to disable tray icon status messages and tool tips

Customers running certain full screen games have noticed that the focus is lost when sheduled backups start. Set the following registry entry to disable tray icon messages :

Key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMacriumReflectSettings

Name: DisableTrayNotifications

Type: DWORD

Value: 1

What’s New 6.3.1696 – 13th January 2017

•Microsoft Exchange Mailbox Restore

The memory requirements of the Mailbox Restore process have been reduced..

Bug Fixes 6.3.1687 – 9th January 2017

•Server Plus Exchange 2016 extended properties not restoring

When restoring appointments, Mailbox Restore for Exchange 2016 would not restore certain properties, such as recurrence patterns or the Show As field. This has been resolved.

•Server Plus Exchange 2010 not opening some mailboxes

In some rare cases, the Mailbox Restore wizard would be unable to open specific Exchange 2010 mailboxes. This has been resolved.

Официална страница

Изтегли: Macrium Reflect Free 6.3.1734 (3.38 MB)