MKVtoolnix е комплект от инструменти за създаване и промяна на MKV файлове. Приложението е comand-line базирано, но Windows версията има графичен интерфейс, наречен MKVmerge GUI.

Има невероятен списък от поддържани входни формати. Въпреки че това приложение е повече за напреднали потребители, всеки може да го използва за да извърши основните задачи. Например, когато добавите видео файл, MKVtoolnix ще ви върне колко части съдържа файла. Например за XVID клип ви връща XVID видео част и AC3 аудио част. Когато сте готови да преобразувате файлове в MKV, просто натиснете бутона Start muxing, в долния край на страницата.

Тази безплатна програма има опции за субтитри, видео, аудио и настройки, специфични за формата. Накратко, MKVtoolnix може да предложи много функционалност, но относно видео файлове наистина може да оцените нейните възможности.

MKVToolnix е пакет с инструменти за работа с контейнер формата Matroska (MKA и MKV) и по-точно събиране на отделни потоци (видео, аудио, субтитри и др.) в съответния формат и разцепване на даден MKA/MKV файл на съставните му потоци. Програмата предлага пълно възползване от възможностите на Matroska формата: вграждане на повече от един потоци за видео, аудио и субтитри, вграждане на шрифтове и други файлове, разцепване, създаване на т.нар chapter-и и др. Лиценз: Безплатен GPL.

Промени в MKVToolnix 18.0.0:

* build system: when building with clang v3.8.0 or newer, `configure` will no

longer restrict optimization flags to `-O1` and use `-O3` again (older

versions of clang suffered from excessive memory usage with higher

optimization levels).

* build system: when building with mingw 7.2.0 or newer, `configure` will no

longer restrict optimization flags to `-O2` and use `-O3` again (older

versions of mingw suffered from bugs such as segmentation faults with higher

optimization levels).

* build system: stack protection is enabled when building with clang 3.5.0 or

newer on all platforms.

* mkvmerge: AVC & HEVC ES parsers: performance improvements by copying much

less memory around.

* mkvmerge: tags: reintroduced a workaround for non-compliant files with tags

that do not contain the mandatory `SimpleTag` element. This workaround was

removed during code refactoring in release v15.0.0.

* GUI: multiplexer: the “AAC is SBR/HE-AAC/AAC+” checkbox in the “audio

properties” section will be disabled if the functionality is not implemented

for the selected track’s codec & container.

* GUI: multiplexer: the “reduce to core” checkbox in the “audio properties”

section will be disabled if the functionality is not implemented for the

selected track’s codec. See #2134.

## Bug fixes

* mkvmerge: AAC ADTS parser: fixed interpretation of the

`channel_configuration` header element for ADTS files that do not contain a

program configuration element: value 7 means 7.1 channels. Fixes #2151.

* mkvmerge: Matroska identification: the `date_local` and `date_utc`

attributes will only be output if the identified Matroska file actually

contains the “date” header field.

* mkvmerge: WebVTT: mkvmerge did not recognize timestamp lines if the hours

components were absent. Fixes #2139.

* mkvpropedit, GUI’s header editor: the `date` header field won’t be added

automatically anymore whenever the segment info section is edited and the

`date` element is either deleted or not present in the first place. Fixes

#2143.

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: MKVToolnix 18.0.0 за Windows 32-bit (15.7 MB)

Изтегли: MKVToolnix 18.0.0 за Windows 64-bit (16.7 MB)