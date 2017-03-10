Pidgin е новото име на мулти-протоколния Instant Messenger GAIM за Linux, BSD, MacOS X, и Windows. Програмата притежава изключително приятни функции – шифроване на чата и най-вече поддръжка на почти всички протоколи за мигновено общуване: AIM (Oscar и TOC протоколи), ICQ, MSN Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, mIRC, Jabber, Gadu-Gadu, и Zephyr, което позволява да се използва само тази програма, за да говорите със своите приятели където и да са по света, каквито и средства за комуникация да използват.

В допълнение към това можете да изтеглите и приложите десетки плъгини, които ще повишат функционалността на програмата, ще добавят нови функции и възможности. На официалната страница можете да намерите и множество визуални теми за Pidgin. Лиценз: Безплатен (Open Source).

Промени в Pidgin 2.12.0:

libpurple:

* Fix an out of bounds memory read in purple_markup_unescape_entity.

CVE-2017-2640

* Fix use of uninitialised memory if running non-debug-enabled versions of glib

* Updated AIM dev and dist ID’s to new ones that were assigned by AOL.

* TLS certificate verification now uses SHA-256 checksums.

* Fixed SASL external auth for Freenode.

* Removed the MSN protocol plugin. It has been unusable and dormant for some

time. MSNP18 has been discontinued and the protocol plugin would require a

large update to start working again. See: http://ismsndeadyet.com/ The

third-party Pidgin SkypeWeb plugin, however, should provide enough

functionality as a replacement if people still want to use MSN:

https://github.com/EionRobb/skype4pidgin/tree/master/skypeweb

* Removed Mxit protocol plugin. The service was closed at the end of

September 2016. See

https://pidgin.im/pipermail/devel/2016-September/024078.htm

* Removed the MySpaceIM protocol plugin. The service has been defunct for a

long time. (#15356)

* Remove the Yahoo! protocol plugin. Yahoo has completely

reimplemented their protocol, so this version is no longer operable as

of August 5th, 2016:



A new protocol plugin has been written to support the new protocol.

It can be found here: https://github.com/EionRobb/funyahoo-plusplus

This also removes support for Yahoo! Japan. According to

http://messenger.yahoo.co.jp/ the service ended March 26th, 2014.

* Remove the Facebook (XMPP) account option. According to

https://developers.facebook.com/docs/chat the XMPP Chat API service

ended April 30th, 2015. A new protocol plugin has been written,

using a different method, to support Facebook. It can be found at

https://github.com/dequis/purple-facebook/wiki

* Fixed gnutls certificate validation errors that mainly affected google (Dequis)

General

* Replaced instances of d.pidgin.im with developer.pidgin.im and updated the

urls to use https. (#17036)

IRC

* Fixed issue of messages being silently cut off at 500 characters. Large

messages are now split into parts and sent one by one. (#4753)

