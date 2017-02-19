RJ TextEd е web-инструмент и Unicode текстов редактор, който включва проверка за синтактични грешки. Той съдържа и следните инструменти: HTML редактор, CSS редактор, редактиране на ASCII и бинарни файлове, позволява преминаването от Unicode-формат в текстов и обратното. Съдържа също и FTP клиент. RJ TextEd прилага оцветяване на синтаксиса за всякакви файлове.

RJ TextEd използва специални свои системни файлове, които съдържат синтактични дефиниции, посредством които инструмента разпознава ключовите думи, таговете, командите и др. символи, думи и изрази, които бихте искали да виждате оцветени в желани разцветки за по-удобно редактиране. С други думи, RJ TextEd е един от малкото редактори, който позволява сами да си нагласяте кое и как да се оцветява.

RJ TextEd разполага със система за автоматично довършване на изписваното; при съхраняване, документите могат да бъдат криптирани (twofish) или пък публикувани като форматиран HTML уеб файл с пъстро обагрен синтаксис; поддържа всякакви видове файлове (ANSI, ASCII (DOS), UTF-8, Unicode…), като има дори опция за конвертиране измежду различните кодировки. Продуктът е способен да отваря множество документи едновременно в раздробения си на табове интерфейс; следи правописа и то при няколко различни езици (функцията работи дори при Unicode документи); има си вграден FTP клиент за директно редактиране на файлове, качени на FTP сървъри; неограничени undo/redo; 10 вида bookmarks; интелигентен word wrap, който се опитва така да подреди текста, че да е максимално четим.

Освен функционална, RJ TextEd се оказва и една доста суетна програма, която поддържа скинове (авторите предлагат и специално приложение с което сами можете да си майсторите „кожи“) и има преводни файлове на различни езици, към които лесно може да се добави и български.

RJ TextEd е подходящ също и за програмисти, офис служители и уеб разработчици. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Промени в RJ TextEd 12.0 Final

High DPI awareness (per-monitor DPI aware)

The application and tools should display properly on high DPI displays. The main program and all tools are per-monitor DPI aware so you can drag the program between monitors with different DPI.

Almost all visual components have been replaced and toolbar, menu and button images are now available in several sizes.

Replaced visual components

Replaced almost all visual components like tool bars, labels, check and radio boxes, spin controls and buttons.

Updated, and made changes to, list boxes and list views with check boxes and images.

Automatically enclose selection with braces and quotes

Added two new options to allow the enclosing of a selection with parenthesis and quotes, when pressing a left open bracket or quote.

Automatically enclose selection with braces

The option is enabled by default and allows you to enclose a selection with braces like (), [] or {}.

E.g. Select a text like „ABC“ and press ‘(‘. The selection is now enclosed „(ABC)“.

Automatically enclose selection with quotes

The option is enabled by default and allows you to enclose a selection with quotes like „“, “ or “”.

E.g. Select a text like ‘ABC’ and press ‘“‘. The selection is now enclosed ‘“ABC“‘.

Select Braces and tags

Added a new function to select braces that includes the braces. The current function only select the text in between the braces.

I changed the behavior in HTML and XML documents.

The text cursor is anywhere between tags:

•“Select Brace Enclosed“ will select everything between the tags.

•“Select Brace Enclosed (with braces)“ will select the tags as well.

The text cursor is inside a tag:

•“Select Brace Enclosed“ will select everything inside the tag.

•“Select Brace Enclosed (with braces)“ will select „<“ and „>“ as well.

The function „Select Tag“ will always select the entire start/end tag block.

Removed the functions to select tag text and tag blocks, since it’s already covered by the functions above.

Convert panel

Made some changes in the „Date/Time span calculator“ and replaces the date and time pickers to make date and time selection easier.

Join lines (prompt for options)

Added a new menu item to prompt for options before joining lines.

Options available are:

•Do not add spaces between lines

•Preserve paragraphs

•Remove leading white spaces

User toolbar (quickbar)

Redesigned the quickbar and renamed it „User Toolbar“. It only have two pages now. „Code“ and „Script“.

The code toolbar is customizable so it’s possible to display more buttons or hide some unwanted ones.

All editor toolbar buttons are available in the user toolbar. They are hidden by default but if you wish, you can enable them (right click over toolbar and select customize) and close the editor toolbar.

Themes and editor colors

Added several new visual styles and a new style color file with editor colors that can be used with the „Onyx Blue“ style.

Toolbar image lists

The editor load the appropriate image list based on the DPI of the current monitor from disk. The standard lists are available in five sizes: 16×16, 20×20, 24×24, 32×32 and 48×48.

It is possible to create your own image lists used in toolbars, menus and panels throughout the program. In the program folder there is a tool called „ImageListEditor.exe“, which I wrote for this purpose. You can add this as a tool to the „Tools“ menu and start modify existing image lists or create new ones.

You can actually add images of any size you want. The added images are then resized (the resize function produce very good quality images). But you still get the best quality if you use images (glyphs) of the same size as the image list use.

The image lists are available in „[AppData]RoamingRJ TextEdImageLists“. In the same folder you’ll find an option file „ImageLists.ini“ you can edit and add your own image list(s) to.

I would appreciate any contribution from users.

Import diff file

Added menu items to import diff files. The imported file is used to patch the current document. You are able to make changes to the text before it is inserted.

Text compare

Fixed several issues in the text compare algorithm. It should handle Unicode properly now and yield better results.

Chrome preview

Updated the chrome libraries to version 3.2883 (Chrome v65). Flash is enabled and should work if you have a flash player installed.

Online help

The help is now located Online. This to make sure the help is displayed properly on high DPI monitors.

You can download the help as an CHM file and add it as a tool, if you want to use a local file instead. Available from https://www.rj-texted.se/downloads

Splash screen

The splash screen should display on the correct monitor in a multi monitor setup. The splash window and text is scaled properly now on high DPI monitors.

The splash screen should now always display the correct version and if it’s a 32 or 64 bit executable.

Misc

•SFTP component has been updated.

•Regex component has been updated.

Bugs

•Dual document state is not saved when you open the application using the /COMPARE switch.

•Editor refresh issue.

•Select highlighter in drop down menu could result in wrong highlighting.

•No save warning in compare mode.

•Can’t open CHM file set as tool when no documents are open.

•Font display issue in File Commander.

•Issue when sync scroll is active and you close dual document view.

•Reload binary file.

•Issues with read-only files.

•Halt script issue.

•Trailing tab issue in column mode.

•Program search issue when focusing the edit box using the mouse.

•Selected section text color in options.

•Couldn’t use /MULTI /COMPARE %File1 %File2 as command line option.

•JavaScript highlight issue.

•Drag n drop issue.

Официална страница

Изтегли: RJ TextEd 12.0 Final (107 MB)

Изтегли: RJ TextEd Portable 12.0 Final (108 MB)