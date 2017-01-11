Snappy Fax е програма, чрез която можете да превърнете Вашия компютър във факс-апарат. С нея можете да приемате или изпращате факсове, да препращате приет факс на определен e-mail адрес или да създадете заглавен лист или бланка за Вашия факс. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в Snappy Fax 5.42.3.1:

◦Fixed issue when adding a new address book

◦Added option ‘never check for updates’

◦Added option to define an alternate cover page to be used when resending faxes to the same recipient(s). For example, you may want to send a cover page with „2nd Request“ stamped on it or other message.

◦Added popup menu item to „Resend selected fax with cover page change“. The Resend selected faxes button on the ribbon bar is now a split button, if the drop down part is clicked the ‘Resend selected fax with cover page change’ option can be executed.“

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: Snappy Fax 5.42.3.1 Desktop Client (41.28 MB)

Изтегли: Snappy Fax 5.42.3.1 Network Server (13.60 MB)