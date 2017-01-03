EventSentry е удобна програма, предназначена предимно за системните администратори, която служи за събиране на информация от голям компютърен парк. EventSentry значително оптимизира работата на компютърните специалисти по управлението на голяма локална мрежа и може самостоятелно да съставя отчети за компютърните системи, които подава в диалогов режим в главния програмен прозорец на EventSentry.

Софтуерните инструменти в EventSentry са разделени по категории и добре структурирани. Програмата води статистика за възникналите грешки в компютрите на мрежата, запазва историята на процедурите, които е трябвало да извърши администратора и по този начин предоставя възможност за пълен анализ на локалната мрежа. Потребителите могат да бъдат разделяни на групи и категории, възможна е и ръчна диагностика на различните компютърни системи в мрежата. EventSentry работи с всякакви мрежови връзки и канали. Лиценз: Платен (Shareware).

Промени в EventSentry 3.3.1.22:

•Agent: Fixed issue where an invalid database action in service monitoring could crash the agent

• Agent: Agent now logs event id 1075 when a self-update completed successfully

• Network Services / NetFlow: Fixed issue where the number of bytes would not be logged for NetFlow v9 under some circumstances

• Network Services: Status of the NetFlow daemon is now logged with event id 112, similar to Syslog & SNMP components

• Network Services: Fixed issue when evaluating NetFlow with an existing full license

• Management Console: Improved usability of desktop action dialog

• Management Console: Added template for Slack to HTTP action dialog

• Collector: Fixed issue with when overriding email subject

• Collector: Fixed issue where local agent would not communicate with collector after an initial installation until the configuration was saved once in the management console

• General: Improved email subject of some EventSentry alerts with new installations

• Web Reports: Updated German translation

• Web Reports: Fixed Diskspace trends formatting

• Web Reports: Fixed exception error on NetFlow summary page when viewing average data

Екрани 1 от 3

Официална страница

Изтегли: EventSentry Light 3.3.1.22 (53.0 MB)

Изтегли: EventSentry 3.3.1.22 (61.2 MB)