Foxit Reader е малък, изключително лек и удобен за ползване PDF reader. Програмата е с малък размер и дори не се нуждае от инсталация. Поддържа няколко различни изгледа на документа, търсене и разпечатване и освен това се поддържа кирилица. Какво повече ви трябва от една програма за четене на PDF файлове?

Foxit Reader е определено по – добрата алтернатива на Adobe Reader. С нейна помощ освен да отваряте и четете PDF файлове, ще можете да ги отпечатвате, да попълвате и запаметявате PDF форми и много други възможности. Лиценз: Безплатен (Freeware).

Повече за Foxit Reader можете да научите от нашата статия Foxit Reader – кратко ревю.

Промени в Foxit Reader 8.2:

•Share comments and discussions

Post opinions or ideas on PDF documents in Discussion Board to share and discuss with others.

•Enhanced collaboration with Connected Review

All comment activities on the PDF document can be viewed at a glance and filtered from a comment dashboard.

•Fast web view support

Convert files as linearized PDF files that can be opened and viewed even before the whole file is downloaded.

•ECM and Network Drive support

Preview non-PDF files in SharePoint and popular network drives (Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, and Dropbox) within Reader by automatically converting them to PDF.

•Content Sensitive Help

Provide feature-based self-help tools that include a “Tell Me More” link that can connect you to a help center and search feature.

•Foxit Cloud Reading

Provides users with seamless reading experience across platforms and devices.

•All published comments can be synchronized on both desktop and mobile devices during Connected Review, letting you never miss an important message.

•Convert .xps files to PDFs.

Issues Addressed in Foxit Reader 8.2

•Fixed some security and stability issues.

